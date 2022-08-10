Read full article on original website
BRICK: MULTIPLE MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS LEAD TO MULTIPLE DRUG ARRESTS
On Thursday, July 14th, at approximately 11:30 P.M., SCU Detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of the Walmart parking lot on Rt. 88. Ensuing investigation resulted in the discovery of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The two occupants, Austin Keiser (43 years old from Toms River) and Kathleen Lastra (53 years old from Toms River) were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Keiser received the additional charge of distributing cocaine. He was lodged in Ocean County Jail and Lastra was released on a summons.
Report of armed man leads to three arrests in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police arrested four people after they were alerted to a man with a handgun Thursday. During a surveillance operation in the first block of South Mansion Avenue, police saw three people taking part in several suspected drug deals, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Matthew Freeman, one of the men...
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
Ocean County Man Dealing Drugs Out Of Storage Unit Sent To Jail
JACKSON – A man with thousands of doses of heroin in his storage unit was sentenced to jail, police said. Cory Winston, 31, of Jackson, was sentenced to five years for Drug Possession; five years with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon; and three years NJSP in connection with his guilty plea to Resisting Arrest.
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble
The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
YouTube ‘video vigilantes’ say they are coming to N.J. to nab alleged child predators
Predator catchers. Video vigilantes. Concerned citizen groups. That’s how some describe Cameron Decker and a growing number of his fellow YouTube creators who are traveling the country trying to catch alleged sexual predators before an audience of loyal subscribers on the popular video site. The adults pose online as...
Suspect with Gun on Atlantic City Boardwalk Arrested
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The Atlantic City Police Department has arrested Rahmiere Shaw-Floyd, 20, of...
Turnpike drug suspect sentenced to 9 years in prison for transporting 400 'bricks' of heroin
A former Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for transporting about 20,000 packets of heroin three years ago when state police stopped him along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township. Cristobal Rosa-Robles, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh by a federal...
First drive-thru cannabis dispensary in N.J. officially open
LODI, N.J. -- New Jersey's first drive-thru cannabis dispensary officially opened for business Saturday.It's been less than four months since the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state, and 17 recreational dispensaries have opened shop.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, it's a new way to pick up cannabis."It was very convenient because they have a drive-thru and this is their opening day," one customer said.After a soft launch a few weeks ago, the first drive-thru pot dispensary in New Jersey is officially open for business. It's located at the Apothecarium on Route 17 in Lodi.TerrAscend Corporation owns and operates the Apothecarium...
TOMS RIVER: REMEMBERING LETIZIA “LISA” ZINDELL, A VICTIM OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office remembers Letizia “Lisa” Zindell, who was taken away from us on this day 13 years ago – as a result of an act of Domestic Violence. Lisa was a compassionate and caring young woman, who dedicated her life to protecting children as a supervisor with the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency. If you, or someone you know, is living in fear of domestic partner violence, help is just a phone call away. You are not alone. Please call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-7233.
Police: 2 people killed and several others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Two people were killed and several others were injured in a horrific crash in West Philadelphia.
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
A husband and wife were found dead Friday morning at their Fairfield apartment in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. Frank Forte, 84, and Catherine Forte, 83, were discovered at their Greenbrook Road residence shortly after 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. There...
Man charged with DWI in Trenton, State Police says
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. William J. Coopy, 59, of Prospect, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) Thursday night. He is formally charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
Newark Sees Uptick In Illegal Firearms
Authorities in Newark recovered 491 firearms in the last year. As of Aug. 8, the city saw a 33 percent increase from the 366 guns recovered during the same period last year, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The below individuals were recently arrested for weapons offenses:
Police Make Arrests For Cocaine, Heroin And Meth
BRICK – Street Crime Unit Detectives made multiple arrests for drug possession during motor vehicle stops. The first occurred on July 14 at around 11:30 p.m. when a detective pulled over a car in the Walmart parking lot on Route 88. Cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the car which resulted in the arrests of the two occupants.
