Cat Haven on the prowl to clear shelters this month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — BRPROUD is still on the prowl for the perfect families for our fur friends. One local center is working to clear the shelters this month. “My favorite job of all is just seeing those kitties go to their forever homes,” said Cat Haven Executive Director Holly Carey.
Adults can drink beer and hang with animals at this Baton Rouge Zoo event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo is getting ready for its 8th Annual BREW at the Zoo in October. Adults 21 and older can listen to live music while drinking over 200 craft beers on Oct. 7. The adult-only event will feature local, regional, and national craft beers. Appetizers will also be provided. The tasting event benefits the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation.
Families invited to pack food, hang out at Family Sunday Funday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Families in the community are invited to District 10 Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman’s Family Sunday Funday event. Family Sunday Funday will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. Free school supplies will be given out and families can listen to music provided by DJ Marquis. Families can bring lawn chairs and food, but refreshments will also be sold at the event.
Odd Holidays: Thursday is National Raspberry Bombe Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’re a fan of odd holidays and berry desserts, National Raspberry Bombe Day may be just the celebration to add to your calendar. Commemorated annually on August 11, the holiday honors the sweet frozen treat, which is a perfect source of refreshment on a hot summer’s day.
Fallfest returning to Denham Springs in October
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Antique Villiage Fallfest is coming back. The festival is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Denham Springs Antique Villiage. Fallfest will have 166 booths with food, activities, a kids zone, rides, and more. Those who attend the festival can shop at the antique stores, view art exhibits, and listen to live music.
Local councilman invites public to community meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
Local law enforcement, organizations bring community together for city-wide biking event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Safety Place, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and Yoga Noir got the community together for the Bike Ride and Yoga Session at the Youth City Lab Saturday. “Biking is said to help reduce stress and be a positive factor for your...
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
Furry Friends Friday: Monica & Phoebe (8/12/2022)
You can adopt this gorgeous dog from Must Love Dogs Rescue in Zachary. Phoebe & Monica are approximately 12 week old puppies. They are very sweet and love strangers. They would go great in any home or with any family. The adoption fees are $160 per pet. Must Luv Dogs...
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
This Week in Louisiana Politics: DCFS, youth justice, and inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear about the latest controversy with the Department of Children and Family Services after a 2-year-old died from a drug overdose that some think could have been prevented. Youth justice advocates are still pushing back against the state...
Local dentistry offering free teeth cleanings in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Bluebonnet Dental Care will be offering free dental services on Saturday, Sept. 10. Free professional cleanings, extractions, and fillings will be provided to patients who come on a first-come, first-served basis. Insurance is not needed. Dr. Breah Burkhalter, Dr. Daniel Gonzales, Dr. Sarah Peoples, Dr. Jennifer Rome, and the Bluebonnet Dental Care team will be providing the services as part of Free Dentistry Day.
What’s wrong with pouring fats, oils, grease down the drain? EBR Mayor explains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After cooking a great meal and then cleaning the kitchen, it can be tempting to simply pour any remaining fats, oils, or greases down the drain. It seems quick and easy, but it’s also a choice that can be hazardous to the local sewer system.
Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
LIST: Music events happening this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The weekend is coming up. Know what that means? Time to enjoy some live music. The Trilogy Band will be performing live at 7:00 p.m. Old School BBQ Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd. 3 Blind Mice will be performing live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00...
Here’s where you can trade in guns for gas gift cards in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents have the opportunity to trade in their guns for gas on Saturday, Aug 20. Gas for Guns, hosted by TRUCE in a partnership with the mayor’s office, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Capital Missionary Baptist Church. In order to be accepted, guns must be unloaded. Gas gift cards will be given out while they last.
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
Woman assaulted at BREC park on S. Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a Black male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Wednesday afternoon in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road. The police said the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. No more information about the suspect...
BRFD responds to overnight fire on N. 32nd St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a reported fire around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that 60% of the home was on fire. BRFD says, “They made entry and were able to contain the...
