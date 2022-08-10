Read full article on original website
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
'With the players we have there is still competition for positions'
Liverpool's midfielders shouldn't have to "step up" because Jurgen Klopp expects them to always be at their best regardless of how many injuries there are. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all missed Liverpool's Premier League opener against Fulham. When asked if now is the time for players...
David Dallison: Serial domestic abuser convicted of assault
A "serial domestic abuse perpetrator" who escaped a rape prosecution after a series of official failings has been convicted of assaulting another woman. David Dallison, of Golborne Gardens, Ladbroke Grove, London, assaulted a former partner and breached a court order that banned contact with her. Last year, a BBC investigation...
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign | Eberechi Eze
Liverpool may have one of the best frontlines in world football, however, losing two back up players in Divock Origi and Taki Minamino has left a gap in the squad. Mohamed Salah has no pressure behind him and any dip of form could be troublesome for The Reds. The Egyptian King needs someone ...
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham | Player Ratings
Thomas Tuchel's side were pushed back into a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in a heated home match, with some stand out performers and some unforgettable moments.
Man racially abused in car park
A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset. The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him. The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August...
Dagenham: Three murder arrests over death of 60-year-old man
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 60-year-old man. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 00:05 BST to reports of a fight at the junction of Ford Road and Broad Street in Dagenham, east London. The ambulance service also attended...
Louis Thorold: Driver cleared by reason of insanity over Waterbeach pram death
A driver has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of causing the death by careless driving of a baby boy in a pram. Five-month-old Louis Thorold was hit on the pavement of the A10 near Cambridge, on 22 January 2021. His mother Rachael was seriously injured. Lawyers for...
Athlone assault victim was Paul 'Babs' Connolly
The man who died after a fatal assault in Athlone, County Westmeath on Saturday was 47-year-old Paul 'Babs' Connolly. He was found seriously injured after what Gardaí (Irish police) described as a public order incident in Church Street in the early hours of the morning. Two men, one of...
Modern slavery accused helped man with banking, court told
A man accused of modern slavery offences registered a vulnerable Latvian man's bank account to his home address to help him, a court has heard. Normunds Freiburgs told a jury he never accessed Rolands Kazoks' account or withdrew money without his permission. Mr Kazoks said he was forced to work...
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Tilehurst: Tribute to Sheldon Lewcock after van death
The mother of a man who died after being hit by a van has paid tribute to her "beautiful boy". A murder inquiry is under way after Sheldon Lewcock, 19, died on Tuesday after being badly hurt in the crash in Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, on 4 August. Mr Lewcock's mother...
Forest of Dean: Millionaire jailed over unauthorised 'man cave'
A man who built an unauthorised leisure complex in his garden has been jailed for refusing to demolish it. Graham Wildin, from Gloucestershire, was jailed for six weeks for contempt of court, at a hearing in Cardiff. It follows a long-running planning dispute between the millionaire and Forest of Dean...
