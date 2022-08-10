ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jose Andrés lets loose, slings sangria

By Monica Eng
👋 Hey, it's Monica. Earlier this summer, I met up with chef José Andrés at his River North Jaleo restaurant before he hosted a Capital One cooking demonstration.

Why it matters: The Spanish-born chef and subject of Ron Howard's new " We Feed People " documentary is better known for bringing food to crisis zones with his World Central Kitchen than for having fun.

  • So it was nice to see Andrés engage in some levity as he whipped up sangria for his guests.

What he's saying : "In Spain, we say sangria is what you give to the tourists … especially the British," he laughed as he chopped strawberries for the drink. "But really it's just like any other cocktail: If you use good s---, you get a good drink."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrM8y_0hBcpBUJ00
José Andrés demonstrates sangria making. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The intrigue: Andrés started his restaurant empire with Jaleo in Washington, D.C., in 1993 but revealed to the crowd that he almost skipped that location to open a tapas bar in Chicago with Rich Melman and Gabino Sotelino.

  • After a tip from chef Rick Bayless last year about River North vacancies, Andrés finally put down stakes in Chicago with four local restaurants: Jaleo , Bazaar Meat , Bar Mar and Pigtail .

Quick take: I recently ate the most umami-packed bite of my life at Bar Mar on Wacker.

  • Called José's Asian Tacos, they feature caviar and bellota ham wrapped in a square of seaweed nori ($14 for two).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xK2vQ_0hBcpBUJ00
José's Asian Tacos at Bar Mar. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

What he's saying: The chef was in town mostly to promote an interesting new partnership with Capital One in which he curates dining experiences — like the sangria cooking demonstration — for card members at restaurants all over the country.

  • "If this is something that can get people to start celebrating our cities and our lives again, then it's worth supporting," he said, noting continuing struggles in the hospitality community.
  • "When I visited Chicago [to distribute food to frontline workers] during the middle of the pandemic, it was so sad to see everything so empty. I love to see so many more people out now and I want to help that."

Axios Chicago

Lonesome Rose's Chaco Taco offers an artisan replacement to the Choco Taco

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Hours after Klondike announced its discontinuation of the Choco Taco this week, I got a tip about something close — the Chaco Taco ($8) at Lonesome Rose in Logan Square. What happened: Still in a haze over the death of my rabbit, I motored to the restaurant intent on ordering the taco to go. That is, until I realized it would be soup before I got home.And that, my friends, is how I ended up at a table eating a giant ice cream taco for dinner.If you go: Please don't replicate my meal choice, but do share this horchata ice-cream-filled, chocolatey waffle sprinkled with peanut-pretzel topping for dessert with pals.
RESTAURANTS
Axios Chicago

Our beefs with "The Bear"

Last week I met up again with "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, just hours after he casually dropped into Mr. Beef and "freaked out" the customers.Why it matters: In arguably the summer's hottest show, White plays a chef who takes over Mr. Beef (with a different name), and it's driving new hordes of excited fans to the Italian beef stand.Full disclosure: I'd probably spill my giardiniera too if White walked into Mr. Beef while I was downing a sandwich.What they're saying: White explained that he hung out with Chris Zucchero, who owns Mr. Beef, had a cameo in "The...
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily South

Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch

When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
RECIPES
Axios Chicago

Soul & Smoke delivers great barbecue on the river

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food. But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale. At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river. Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue. The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese. And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50). Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking. Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

Bobby Flay's breakfast burrito recipe

Celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur Bobby Flay has had his fair share of delicious brunches and breakfasts, but he and his daughter Sophie have a recipe for their favorite morning meal that's a must-try. The father-daughter duo fronting the upcoming streaming series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast" joined...
RECIPES
Axios Chicago

Sprucing up CPS food with new menu options

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I stopped by Whittier Elementary School in Pilsen last month to taste the future of CPS food. This was one of 40 summer tastings the district is holding to help shape the upcoming school year's new menu. What happened: CPS caterer Open Kitchens tested veggie pasta, breakfast tacos and chocolate hummus with community members. I adored the garlicky pasta with carrots and broccoli as well as the not-too-sweet chickpea chocolate spread that recalled a peanut butter cup. The breakfast taco didn't thrill me. Quick takes: The Carrizales family evaluated dishes at a cafeteria together and...
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios Chicago

How locals get on the shelves at Mariano's

Every quarter, Mariano's top bosses travel downtown from their suburban headquarters to listen to pitches from local businesses trying to get on their shelves. Why it matters: Mariano's serves hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans and is a gateway for consumers to buy from neighborhood businesses. State of play: Called "What's Next at Mariano's," the reality-TV-like event gives about 20 locals roughly 15 minutes each to pitch their product and field questions from a panel of executives.While Axios was there, entrepreneurs hocked everything from a craft wine/beer hybrid and sippable plant-based soups to tasty kombuchas. The Mijenta Tequila team pitches...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Axios

Market Watch: West Humboldt Park Farmers Market

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I was running errands in Humboldt Park last Saturday and asked my phone to direct me to the nearest open farmers market. The spot: The 11-year-old West Humboldt Park Farmers Market at 3601 W. Chicago Ave. It runs 11am–1pm on Saturdays through October. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Losing a beloved animal friend

Hey, it's Monica. Yesterday morning I walked into our den with a handful of cilantro, only to find our dear bunny Queenie permanently unconscious.Why it matters: Like a lot of people, I resisted getting pets for a long time, afraid of the heartbreak that comes with losing them. And now that heartbreak is here. Context: We adopted Queenie seven years ago from Red Door Animal Shelter in Rogers Park. We'd brought our farm rescue, Binky, there for a series of speed dates because the rabbit books said he'd get depressed without a pal. The two bonded right away. ...
PETS
Axios Chicago

Local H frontman Scott Lucas' favorite things to do in Chicago

Local H headlines Wicker Park Fest tonight after first playing in the festival 20 years ago. "The [person] who was running that show got in my face afterwards and told me that we’d never play a Chicago street fest again," frontman Scott Lucas tells Axios. "He wasn’t a fan, I guess. Anyway, we’ll see you Friday."Why it matters: Local H is one of the city's most successful alternative rock bands. They signed to Island Records in 1994 and produced nine studio albums. Their hit "Bound for the Floor" is instantly recognizable to local music lovers. What's happening: Hilarious frontman Lucas...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever: Cliff Rome

Chef and entrepreneur Cliff Rome is devoted to managing and developing talent and businesses on the South Side.His group, Rome's Joy Companies, runs Peach's restaurants, a catering company, the Parkway Ballroom and Blanc art gallery.What's happening: We recently caught up with Rome to get his Best Day Ever in Chicago:🍴 Breakfast: "A simple breakfast of salmon croquettes at Peaches." 🚶🏽 Morning activity: "Walk by the lake near 31st Street Beach because it's close to the job." 🦞 Lunch: "The lobster roll at Restoration Hardware."📖 Afternoon activity: "Reading a book in the courtyard at the Parkway Ballroom. We have a beautiful space over there." 🌽 Dinner: "I'd go to Virtue and get the pan-seared salmon with wilted greens and some sort of corn relish."🍸 Evening activity: "Drinks with friends in the garden at Piccolo Sogno."
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago Janes on stage and screen

The Jane Collective's underground abortion network that started in Chicago 53 years ago inspired both this summer's HBO documentary "The Janes" and this fall's feature film starring Elizabeth Banks, "Call Jane." What's more: Paula Kamen also wrote a play about it.Called "Jane: Abortion and the Underground," the documentary-style play is based on interviews with the women who almost went to jail for running the network from 1969 to 1972.The inspiration: Kamen first learned about the Janes in 1992 and was astounded by how little had been written about them. "It was unbelievable that these 'hippie housewives,' University of Chicago grad students, and anti-war activists from Hyde Park could successfully run an underground abortion service out of their apartments," she tells Axios.Her hopes: The play reminds people that:"Abortion continues even when it's illegal.""Elections for state Supreme Court judges, like Illinois' in November, are important." "Poor women are affected more severely when abortion is criminalized."If you go: The "Jane" script gets a staged reading by the Violet Surprise Theatre Co. tomorrow at 7pm at the Berger Park Coach House Theatre.It's a fundraiser for Midwest Access Coalition, which hosts a panel after the show.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago TV bracket heads to the Elite 8

👋 Hi, Justin here! We're on a mission to crown the best Chicago TV show of all time.What's happening: The record-setting number of votes in our Sweet 16 poll showed some interesting early results.No-brainers: "ER," "Married … With Children" and "Good Times" easily moved on to the next round. Closer than we thought: "Perfect Strangers" barely held on over "Early Edition." Upset: Dick Wolf's "Chicago Fire" was defeated by Julianna Margulies and "The Good Wife."All Sweet 16 results.🗣 Here's some first-round feedback:Robert F.: "You dropped the ball when you didn’t include 'Hill Street Blues.'" Justin: Lots of people agree. But...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Float the Chicago River

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I grew up in a time when jumping into the Chicago River with a floaty seemed unthinkable. But as Friends of the Chicago River says, "It's a new day." What they're saying: "Thanks to decades of hard work and advocacy by Friends, elected officials, government agencies and our many partners, the Chicago-Calumet River system is healthier and more accessible for recreation than it has been in over 150 years," Friends executive director Margaret Frisbie said in a press release statement.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Color Factory Chicago explores our connection to color

It's about time a new immersive art museum engages both our brains and our social media feeds. That's what's happening at Color Factory Chicago in the basement of the Willis Tower. What's happening: A collection of art installments designed to explore our connection to color through vision, sound, touch and even taste. Flashback: The Color Factory started in San Francisco in 2017 and now has three locations: New York, Houston and Chicago. Highlights: The journey starts by picking a colored macaroon from a conveyor belt. From there, you taste candy, listen to tubas and even draw as you visit 15...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

The Canola Oil Substitute Bobby Flay Swears By

Bobby Flay is well known for his grill prowess. Flay has even been labeled as Food Network's go-to guy for this method of cooking thanks to his series "Beat Bobby Flay" and "Grill It." Let's face it, if there is a celebrity chef who makes us want to have a backyard barbecue, it's Bobby Flay — the guy knows his way around just about any cut of meat you can think of. But over the years, Flay's eating habits have evolved. He shared with Men's Journal that back in 1991, he worked long hours and when he got off work he feasted. Flay explained, "Our routine was to go to Blue Ribbon Brasserie and eat four courses and drink a few bottles of wine. That's, like, a really bad idea to do for a long time."
CELEBRITIES
Axios Chicago

The best — and worst — of Wrigley Field concessions

Our trip inspired a Wrigley-themed Food Fight, where we each tried to find the best bite in the park.Since the renovation, the concessions here have improved dramatically beyond the days of hot dogs and helmet nachos. 🌭 Justin's pick: I'm a purist at heart. Sure, I could go up to Lillie's Q or try Hot Doug's in the bleachers, but I will always come back to the bratwurst ($12.49). This footlong version is much bigger, which in baseball is always better. The grilled onions are a must. The bun isn't the best, but it serves its purpose. I would much...
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily South

Key West Chicken

The flavors of South Florida are captured in this Key West Chicken recipe by a tart and sweet marinade made with orange and lime juices and zest. For an easy grilled main, use boneless skinless chicken breast to allow the flavors to soak in quickly. Pair with your favorite salad for a light and healthy meal, or serve alongside hearty sides like grilled corn on the cob, grilled potato salad, and even grilled peaches.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reality Tea

Bravo’s Most Philanthropic Real Housewives

Once in a while it’s a good idea to step back from heavy drama and mudslinging, just for a second, and focus on the positive. We don’t get a lot of positive in the Bravo world, but low and behold, sometimes the stars are actually doing good things in front of and behind the camera. […] The post Bravo’s Most Philanthropic Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
CHARITIES
