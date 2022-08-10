ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand makes stop in Sioux City

By John Murphy
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s Auditor of State Rob Sand made a visit to Sioux City Tuesday evening.

He meet with several people at Mid-City Park as part of his Town Hall Tour updating Iowans on what issues are of interest in the State Auditor’s office.

He said concern over how Iowa tax dollars get spent is a major issue.

Siouxland Community Health marks beginning of National Health Center Week

“I think a lot of the main information that we want is that we’re the taxpayers’ watchdogs. We’re out here trying to work out on behalf of everybody. And so it doesn’t matter who you are, doesn’t matter who you vote for, we want to hear your complaints and we want to hear those complaints no matter who it is you’re complaining about,” said Sand.

On Wednesday, Sand will make some stops on the Town Hall Tour including in Sac City and Rockwell City.

