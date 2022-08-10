Dallas novelist Kathleen Kent uses personal experience in new spy thriller

When Kathleen Kent was a defense contractor in Eastern Europe just after the fall of the Soviet Union, she knew Russian intelligence agents were following her, she tells Axios.

Now she's turned those experiences into a new novel, " Black Wolf ."

Why it matters: Kent, a bestselling author, is an important part of the burgeoning Dallas literary scene .

Texas Monthly recently mentioned her in the " Ten Reasons to Believe We're Living in the Golden Age of Texas Fiction ."

The big picture: As a special project manager at one of the first companies commissioned by the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Program after the Berlin Wall came down, Kent helped dismantle former Soviet military installations in Belarus and Kazakhstan.

At the time, the former Soviet Union had more than 30,000 nuclear weapons .

Part of her job included reporting any foreign interest in those nuclear weapons.

Of note: After years of staying in former Soviet hotels, Kent can tell if a mirror is actually two-way glass.

State of play: Kent's new novel follows Melvina Donleavy, a young CIA agent stationed inside the collapsing Soviet Union — a world populated by corrupt officials, the Russian Mafia, and, in her telling, a prolific serial killer based on the " Butcher of Rostov ."

Reality check: She started writing "Black Wolf" before Russia invaded Ukraine this year, but the new threats of global warfare make Kent's subject matter more relevant now than ever.

Background: After growing up in Dallas and going to college at UT Austin, Kent worked on Wall Street before becoming a defense contractor.

She moved back to North Texas a few years ago and started writing full time.

Her popular first novel, " The Heretic's Daughter ," was published in 2008 and is set during the Salem Witch Trials.

The intrigue: "Black Wolf" will be her first spy thriller. All six of her previous novels were historical fiction or crime dramas.

What's next: "Black Wolf" comes out in February 2023.