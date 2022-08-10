ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Color Factory Chicago explores our connection to color

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

It's about time a new immersive art museum engages both our brains and our social media feeds.

What's happening: A collection of art installments designed to explore our connection to color through vision, sound, touch and even taste.

Flashback: The Color Factory started in San Francisco in 2017 and now has three locations: New York, Houston and Chicago.

Highlights: The journey starts by picking a colored macaroon from a conveyor belt. From there, you taste candy, listen to tubas and even draw as you visit 15 installments.

  • In one room, you're given a set of individual packets of pop rocks and a viewfinder. Your job is to pair the taste to the color you see in the viewfinder, proving that our memories associate certain foods with certain colors — for example, bubble gum.
  • Another room offers a cacophony of Chicago colors in confetti form, great for taking photos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Z7ir_0hBcozZi00 A Chicago confetti bomb. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios Chicago

Of note: The main event is a St. Patrick's Day-river-inspired ball pit like those of your fast-food childhoods.

  • The ball pit is not for the anxious among us, because it's filled with screaming kids and a lot of bare feet, but it's also a lot of fun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IPZB0_0hBcozZi00 Meet me in the ball pit. Photo: Justin Kaufmann/Axios

If you go: Open Tuesday–Sunday, 9am–8pm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever: Cliff Rome

Chef and entrepreneur Cliff Rome is devoted to managing and developing talent and businesses on the South Side.His group, Rome's Joy Companies, runs Peach's restaurants, a catering company, the Parkway Ballroom and Blanc art gallery.What's happening: We recently caught up with Rome to get his Best Day Ever in Chicago:🍴 Breakfast: "A simple breakfast of salmon croquettes at Peaches." 🚶🏽 Morning activity: "Walk by the lake near 31st Street Beach because it's close to the job." 🦞 Lunch: "The lobster roll at Restoration Hardware."📖 Afternoon activity: "Reading a book in the courtyard at the Parkway Ballroom. We have a beautiful space over there." 🌽 Dinner: "I'd go to Virtue and get the pan-seared salmon with wilted greens and some sort of corn relish."🍸 Evening activity: "Drinks with friends in the garden at Piccolo Sogno."
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

The best — and worst — of Wrigley Field concessions

Our trip inspired a Wrigley-themed Food Fight, where we each tried to find the best bite in the park.Since the renovation, the concessions here have improved dramatically beyond the days of hot dogs and helmet nachos. 🌭 Justin's pick: I'm a purist at heart. Sure, I could go up to Lillie's Q or try Hot Doug's in the bleachers, but I will always come back to the bratwurst ($12.49). This footlong version is much bigger, which in baseball is always better. The grilled onions are a must. The bun isn't the best, but it serves its purpose. I would much...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Jose Andrés lets loose, slings sangria

👋 Hey, it's Monica. Earlier this summer, I met up with chef José Andrés at his River North Jaleo restaurant before he hosted a Capital One cooking demonstration. Why it matters: The Spanish-born chef and subject of Ron Howard's new "We Feed People" documentary is better known for bringing food to crisis zones with his World Central Kitchen than for having fun. So it was nice to see Andrés engage in some levity as he whipped up sangria for his guests.What he's saying: "In Spain, we say sangria is what you give to the tourists … especially the British," he...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

The best outdoor dining spots in Chicago

Our Food Fight last week was over the best outdoor patios in our area. Monica went with Mima's Taste of Cuba. Justin chose Bang Bang Pie's backyard. Julia R.: "My favorite Chicago yard patio has to be Chief O'Neill's in Avondale. It's like a little oasis back there! And if you time it right, you can join/crash a wedding being held in the yard on a weekend night."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Axios Chicago

Chicago Janes on stage and screen

The Jane Collective's underground abortion network that started in Chicago 53 years ago inspired both this summer's HBO documentary "The Janes" and this fall's feature film starring Elizabeth Banks, "Call Jane." What's more: Paula Kamen also wrote a play about it.Called "Jane: Abortion and the Underground," the documentary-style play is based on interviews with the women who almost went to jail for running the network from 1969 to 1972.The inspiration: Kamen first learned about the Janes in 1992 and was astounded by how little had been written about them. "It was unbelievable that these 'hippie housewives,' University of Chicago grad students, and anti-war activists from Hyde Park could successfully run an underground abortion service out of their apartments," she tells Axios.Her hopes: The play reminds people that:"Abortion continues even when it's illegal.""Elections for state Supreme Court judges, like Illinois' in November, are important." "Poor women are affected more severely when abortion is criminalized."If you go: The "Jane" script gets a staged reading by the Violet Surprise Theatre Co. tomorrow at 7pm at the Berger Park Coach House Theatre.It's a fundraiser for Midwest Access Coalition, which hosts a panel after the show.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

The best Chicago TV show ever according to our readers

According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …"ER."The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown. Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time. It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point: "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Vote for the best Chicago TV show of all time

It's down to a stalwart '70s sitcom versus a popular '90s procedural for the best Chicago TV show of all time. "ER" narrowly defeated "The Bob Newhart Show" by a handful of votes, while "Good Times" wiped the floor with "Married … With Children." The locations: "Good Times" was set in Cabrini-Green."ER" was set at fictional County Hospital, which could have been Cook County Hospital.The stars: "Good Times" featured Jimmie Walker, John Amos, Esther Rolle and a young Janet Jackson. "ER" gave us George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies and even John Stamos later in the run. The city: "ER" shot all over Chicago, including several scenes on the CTA."Good Times" was a studio sitcom, but the intro serves as a time capsule for the city in the '70s. The theme songs: Both are memorable, but "Good Times" might have the edge — try getting this out of your head after listening. 🗳 Are you ready? Let the final voting begin!
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Our beefs with "The Bear"

Last week I met up again with "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White, just hours after he casually dropped into Mr. Beef and "freaked out" the customers.Why it matters: In arguably the summer's hottest show, White plays a chef who takes over Mr. Beef (with a different name), and it's driving new hordes of excited fans to the Italian beef stand.Full disclosure: I'd probably spill my giardiniera too if White walked into Mr. Beef while I was downing a sandwich.What they're saying: White explained that he hung out with Chris Zucchero, who owns Mr. Beef, had a cameo in "The...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#San Francisco#Color Factory Chicago#The Color Factory
Axios Chicago

Improving college success in high school

Even though 69% of Chicago Public Schools' freshmen this year aspire to go to college, only about 19% are likely to receive a bachelor's degree within 10 years of starting high school, according to a University of Chicago analysis.What's happening: To try to remedy the issue, a program called OneGoal teams students up with a cohort of other college-aspiring peers during their junior year of high school and continues support through their freshman year of college. Driving the news: Researchers at the U. of C.'s Inclusive Economy Lab — formerly called Poverty Lab — recently found significant benefits after analyzing...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Chicago TV bracket heads to the Elite 8

👋 Hi, Justin here! We're on a mission to crown the best Chicago TV show of all time.What's happening: The record-setting number of votes in our Sweet 16 poll showed some interesting early results.No-brainers: "ER," "Married … With Children" and "Good Times" easily moved on to the next round. Closer than we thought: "Perfect Strangers" barely held on over "Early Edition." Upset: Dick Wolf's "Chicago Fire" was defeated by Julianna Margulies and "The Good Wife."All Sweet 16 results.🗣 Here's some first-round feedback:Robert F.: "You dropped the ball when you didn’t include 'Hill Street Blues.'" Justin: Lots of people agree. But...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

The next vaccine shortage

As monkeypox virus (MPV) cases rise in Illinois, officials are forced to reserve vaccines for "the highest risk" individuals until more supplies arrive. Why it matters: Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency Monday to expand MPV resources.Illinois has the third-highest number of cases nationally with 520.Driving the news: The Chicago Department of Public Health has administered about 5,000 doses of the MPV vaccine. It received an additional 15,000 last week and expects 13,000 more in coming weeks. But Cook County is home to about 120,000 high-risk men who have sex with men (MSM), CDPH commissioner Allison Arwady said...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Local H frontman Scott Lucas' favorite things to do in Chicago

Local H headlines Wicker Park Fest tonight after first playing in the festival 20 years ago. "The [person] who was running that show got in my face afterwards and told me that we’d never play a Chicago street fest again," frontman Scott Lucas tells Axios. "He wasn’t a fan, I guess. Anyway, we’ll see you Friday."Why it matters: Local H is one of the city's most successful alternative rock bands. They signed to Island Records in 1994 and produced nine studio albums. Their hit "Bound for the Floor" is instantly recognizable to local music lovers. What's happening: Hilarious frontman Lucas...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Axios Chicago

Fact-checking Darren Bailey's "city in decline"

GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey penned an op-ed in yesterday's Tribune saying, "Chicago is still a great city, but it is a city in decline." Why it matters: As longtime Chicagoans, it rankles us to hear outsiders — especially downstate outsiders who sponsor resolutions to separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois — come in and criticize our city.We engage in plenty of criticism ourselves, so we're less bothered by that than the inaccuracy of his statements. Reality check: Bailey wrote that "defunding the police" has made it difficult for officers to do their jobs. But Mayor Lori Lightfoot's...
Axios

Green fight at North Side school

Last week, Waters Elementary principal Peter Rutkowski announced the departure of Pete Leki, the man who led the school's famous ecology program for 30 years. Leki says he was "fired" and suspects it could be for his activism around his program. Many community members are furious. Why it matters: Leki...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Pete Leki, CPS remain in dispute

We recently reported that Waters Elementary School lost Pete Leki, the director of its nationally celebrated ecology program and gardens.Chicago Public Schools officials claimed Leki was ousted after he wouldn't agree to a pay cut or to become an official CPS employee, but Leki insisted he'd agreed to both things and was "fired." Reality check: Leki showed Axios email chains proving he had indeed agreed to become a CPS employee and take a pay cut. CPS officials say he also proposed new stipulations on hours and fundraising that remain unresolved. But the emails suggest those issues were resolved, and the two sides were collaborating on a statement when Waters Elementary principal Peter Rutkowski suddenly shut down talks and released a note about Leki's departure.What's next: More than 600 people have signed petitions urging the school to retain Leki. But when Axios asked if Leki could still be a part of the garden he's tended for 30 years, Rutkowski answered, "No comment."
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Homeowner gets eye-popping price for removing lead line

Worried about lead in her water, a North Center mom recently asked a plumber how much it would cost to replace the lead pipe that connects her home to the water main.The answer? A whopping $28,500.What she's saying: "It was sticker shock," says marketing executive Melissa Harris, who agreed to let Axios shadow her lead removal journey. She recently posted about the experience."I anticipated $7,000 to $8,000," she tells Axios. "Clearly I was naive." Why it matters: In a city that forced homeowners to install toxic lead lines for decades, Chicago's high prices and lack of removal assistance are puzzling...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Readers share their favorite gyros

Last week we shared our favorite spots for gyros, with Justin choosing Mr. Greek Gyros in Greektown and Monica opting for Windy City Gyros in Lakeview. Our readers responded with so many favorites that the list nearly spun out of control. Cindy J.: "The best gyro is at the Athenian Room in Lincoln 'No' Park! You have to get it with the Greek fries in the amazing red wine vinegar sauce. The portion is so big, I always get sauce on the side and request an extra pita and tzatziki sauce and make a second sandwich the next day!"Mike R....
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Soul & Smoke delivers great barbecue on the river

When you dine out in Chicago, you often have to choose between great views and great food. But it all comes together at Soul & Smoke's new Rockwell on the River location in Avondale. At this hidden oasis next to the Metropolitan Brewery, patrons sip mugs of beer on a vast patio filled with comfy chairs and tables perched over the river. Now, they can also eat amazing barbecue. The bite: Soul & Smoke cooks do a lot well, but their tender smoked brisket ($38 per pound) totally bowled us over.The meat was so rich and flavorful that we could barely finish a slice each with our kale salad, coleslaw, collard greens, and mac and cheese. And don't miss the rib-and-tip combo featuring smoked 'nduja sausage ($17.50). Bonus: Kids and dogs are welcome, and there is an even quieter side for those not drinking. Vegetarians can fill up on Soul & Smoke's delicious kale salad ($15).
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

City Council to vote on speed camera threshold

Note: "Near a camera" is the area within 1,000 feet of a speed camera; Data: City of Chicago, Axios research; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsCity Council is scheduled to vote on repealing the controversial 6 mph speed ticket threshold tomorrow. Why it matters: A defeat of this Mayor Lori Lightfoot-backed policy could signal a significant shift at City Hall, where mayoral power has held sway for decades, although less so recently.Flashback: Launched in March 2021, the policy lowered the ticketing threshold from 10 mph to 6 mph over the limit. The city then saw a huge spike in speed ticketing that...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Solutions for stemming gun violence

We recently reported on North Park University's inaugural master's degree graduates in Christian Ministry and Restorative Arts, all of whom are incarcerated at the Stateville Correctional Center. Why it matters: As people who committed crimes decades ago and now focus on solutions, they offer a unique perspective on our city's biggest issues. So we asked a few graduates: If you were the mayor or governor, how would you reduce gun violence? The big picture: "Gun violence shatters the family dynamic, the environment and the social support system, leaving the seeds for the next crime," recent graduate RóDerick Zavala tells Axios....
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
271
Followers
263
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy