FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man charged with murder after allegedly killing social club owner
WATERBURY — A city man was arrested and charged with murder late Saturday after allegedly fatally shooting the owner of a social club, according to police. Ramon Rodriguez, 44, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, alteration of firearm identification mark and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
Register Citizen
Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say
BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Register Citizen
Report: Waterbury restaurateur charged with murder after shooting
WATERBURY — The owner of a city restaurant was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after allegedly killing a man during a dispute, according to police. Michael Anderson, 61, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: One killed, one hurt in East Main Street crash
WATERBURY — A city man was killed in a crash on East Main Street Saturday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area for a reported one-car crash at 8:18 a.m., and found a vehicle that had struck a wall in a parking lot, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
Register Citizen
Suspected shoplifter eludes Wethersfield police despite searches with K-9s, helicopter
WETHERSFIELD — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspected shoplifter who they said managed to escape custody Thursday afternoon. Ryan Burton, 37, was last seen fleeing police in the area of Middletown Avenue and Mill Street in Wethersfield, police said. “We’re still actively looking...
Register Citizen
Reputed Waterbury gang member sentenced after stealing trooper’s car, found with drugs, prosecutors say
NEW HAVEN — A Waterbury man and purported gang member was sentenced to more than five years in prison Friday after he was found with drugs in a vehicle he stole from an off-duty Connecticut State Police trooper, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in...
Register Citizen
Police: One dead, two injured in pre-dawn Bridgeport shooting
BRIDGEPORT — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot and two others wounded early Saturday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. The department received reports of multiple people shot in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street around 1:50 a.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email. “Bridgeport Police...
Register Citizen
Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say
CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
Register Citizen
Trooper involved in crash in Meriden, state police say
MERIDEN — A trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 West in Meriden Saturday night, according to state police. The trooper was traveling in the rightmost lane of the three-lane highway near Exit 4 shortly before 9:30 p.m. while responding to a crash on Interstate 84, officials said.
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84
HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
Register Citizen
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
Register Citizen
Waterbury man sentenced after police find kilogram of cocaine, two loaded guns, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — A Waterbury man was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday after police found more than a kilogram of cocaine and two loaded firearms during a state parole compliance check, according to federal prosecutors. Keven Santos, 24, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty in federal court to...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Shooting leads to car chase, foot pursuit and arrests in Manchester
HARTFORD —A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening heard by undercover officers in the area, police said. The gunfire sparked a chase of the suspect vehicle — a stolen SUV — through four towns and led to at least one arrest. The 18-year-old suspect...
Register Citizen
Branford police investigating after series of car break-ins
BRANFORD — Police are investigating after a series of cars were broken into on the west side of town overnight Thursday, according to the department. “Many of these vehicles had their windows broken in addition to items taken. We’re encouraging our residents to stay vigilant,” police said on Facebook. “If you hear or see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
Register Citizen
Police: No injuries in Litchfield house fire on North Lake Street
LITCHFIELD — A house fire erupted on North Lake Street on Saturday, but nobody was injured from the blaze, state police say. State police said the fire occurred in a single-family, colonial-style house in Litchfield, property records show. Police said they didn’t believe anybody was home when the fire began.
Register Citizen
Meriden police: Father accidentally shot 17-year-old son while showing gun
MERIDEN — A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Meriden Police Department. Police were called to a home on Forest Avenue at around 3:05 p.m. Friday for the reported shooting. At the scene, they found the juvenile had been shot one time in his right shoulder and chest area. Lt. Darrin McKay said in a news release Friday afternoon.
Register Citizen
Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
Register Citizen
Early morning Stamford drug raid nets nearly three ounces of crack, illegally owned gun, police say
STAMFORD — City police say they seized nearly three ounces of crack cocaine and an illegally owned gun during an early morning raid on an apartment in downtown Stamford Friday. Capt. Richard Conklin said the raid was the product of a weeks-long investigation by Stamford police’s Narcotics and Organized...
Register Citizen
Stamford police lieutenant injured trying to stop a car after the driver put it in reverse and jumped out
STAMFORD — A city police lieutenant had his foot run over while trying to stop a driverless car that eventually crashed through a laundromat window. The officer, whose name wasn’t given out but who was treated at a local hospital after the Wednesday morning accident, was released and back at work, Capt. Richard Conklin said on Thursday.
