Southbury, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man charged with murder after allegedly killing social club owner

WATERBURY — A city man was arrested and charged with murder late Saturday after allegedly fatally shooting the owner of a social club, according to police. Ramon Rodriguez, 44, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, alteration of firearm identification mark and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Person injured in Bridgeport shooting, police say

BRIDGEPORT — A person was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. Officers responded to East Main Street after the city’s emergency communications center received multiple ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just after 2 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city emergency management director. Two men...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Report: Waterbury restaurateur charged with murder after shooting

WATERBURY — The owner of a city restaurant was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after allegedly killing a man during a dispute, according to police. Michael Anderson, 61, was charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT
City
Southbury, CT
Southbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: One killed, one hurt in East Main Street crash

WATERBURY — A city man was killed in a crash on East Main Street Saturday morning, according to police. Police responded to the area for a reported one-car crash at 8:18 a.m., and found a vehicle that had struck a wall in a parking lot, Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: One dead, two injured in pre-dawn Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot and two others wounded early Saturday morning in Bridgeport, according to police. The department received reports of multiple people shot in the area of Barnum Avenue and Knowlton Street around 1:50 a.m., Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email. “Bridgeport Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say

CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
CHESHIRE, CT
Register Citizen

Trooper involved in crash in Meriden, state police say

MERIDEN — A trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 West in Meriden Saturday night, according to state police. The trooper was traveling in the rightmost lane of the three-lane highway near Exit 4 shortly before 9:30 p.m. while responding to a crash on Interstate 84, officials said.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Five charged after shooting, police chase on Interstate 84

HARTFORD — Five people were taken into custody after leading police on a chase from Hartford to Farmington to Manchester in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening. Detectives followed the vehicle after they saw shots being fired on Broad Street. One woman was injured from the gunfire, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a news release Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Register Citizen

Branford police investigating after series of car break-ins

BRANFORD — Police are investigating after a series of cars were broken into on the west side of town overnight Thursday, according to the department. “Many of these vehicles had their windows broken in addition to items taken. We’re encouraging our residents to stay vigilant,” police said on Facebook. “If you hear or see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact us.”
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: No injuries in Litchfield house fire on North Lake Street

LITCHFIELD — A house fire erupted on North Lake Street on Saturday, but nobody was injured from the blaze, state police say. State police said the fire occurred in a single-family, colonial-style house in Litchfield, property records show. Police said they didn’t believe anybody was home when the fire began.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Meriden police: Father accidentally shot 17-year-old son while showing gun

MERIDEN — A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Meriden Police Department. Police were called to a home on Forest Avenue at around 3:05 p.m. Friday for the reported shooting. At the scene, they found the juvenile had been shot one time in his right shoulder and chest area. Lt. Darrin McKay said in a news release Friday afternoon.
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Wounded by gunfire, man calls police to deadly double shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD — One man is dead and a second is critically injured after a shooting Thursday night that was called in by one of the victims, police said. Police said they got a call about 9 p.m. from a man in an apartment in the 200-block of Laurel Street in the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The man said he was one of two people in who had been shot, and that the second person had died.
HARTFORD, CT

