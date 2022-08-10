ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FEMA pays $81.9 million for COVID-19 funerals in Tennessee

By Nate Rau
 4 days ago

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided nearly $81.9 million in funeral assistance in Tennessee for deaths attributed to COVID-19.

  • The funds paid for 14,895 funerals as of Aug. 1.

Why it matters: A FEMA spokesperson says funeral assistance funds are still available.

  • The Tennessee Department of Health reports 27,030 people have died from COVID. That means more than 12,000 individuals and families are still eligible to apply for the program.

By the numbers: The average FEMA reimbursement in Tennessee comes out to about $5,500 per funeral.

Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.

  • That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.

