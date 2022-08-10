Read full article on original website
Court orders Public Utility Commission to restore monies to Texas Universal Service Fund through phone bill fees
court recently ordered the Public Utility Commission to restore monies to the Texas Universal Service Fund. The PUC responded by hiking the fund 3.3 to 24 percent.
Idaho bans abortion at 6 weeks, trigger law to take effect
The Idaho Supreme Court on Friday allowed a six-week abortion ban to take effect and refused to block the state's trigger ban, which is set to take effect on Aug. 25. Driving the news: Abortion providers sued state officials in June, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, arguing that the law was "constitutionally vague" and therefore should be "invalidated and declared unconstitutional."
Georgia public service commission elections will proceed in November after all
One week after a federal judge ruled Georgia's public service commission district structure disenfranchises Black voters, an appeals court ruled the November elections will proceed after all. Driving the news: In a Friday filing, the 11th circuit court of appeals found it was too close to the elections to make such a change and doing so “'fundamentally alters the nature' of the upcoming elections."Why it matters: The appeals court granted the defendants' request about the November elections without ruling on the bigger question, the constitutionality of how commissioners are elected. Catch up quick: In last week’s decision a judge found the state’s utility regulatory body’s electoral structure—by which five at-large members are elected statewide but assigned to geographic districts—“unlawfully dilutes the votes of Black citizens under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.”The big picture: Georgia's Public Service Commission regulates the state's investor-owned utilities including Georgia Power. It sets customers' utility rates, can assess fines for pipeline safety and oversees the construction budget of projects like the massive Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant expansion.What's next: Plaintiffs could seek emergency relief from the U.S. Supreme Court regarding the impending November elections specifically.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
Texas Juvenile Justice Department in state of 'crisis,' on brink of collapse, officials say
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile justice system is in a state of “crisis” and on the brink of collapse, according to testimony in the House Juvenile and Family Issues Committee. The details on the conditions of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department are striking. Some teachers and...
KXAN
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities. A...
Arizona filling gaps in U.S.-Mexico border wall without federal permission
Arizona has begun stacking shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma after Gov. Doug Ducey (R) issued an executive order Friday directing the state to immediately fill remaining gaps. Why it matters: Ducey says the Biden administration has repeatedly ignored the crisis caused...
Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs tax cut and school safety bills
Following the adjournment of the Arkansas Legislature's special session Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed three historic bills into law. Two identical measures provide $400 million in tax relief to residents and one commits $50 million of the state's revenue surplus to making schools safer.The legislation is likely the last Hutchinson will sign as a term-limited governor. Driving the news: While inflation leveled off in July, it hasn't been this high since the 1980s, and U.S. consumers are feeling the pinch. Reducing income taxes will help Arkansans by putting more money in their pockets, Hutchinson said.Yes, and: Students are returning to...
Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
Houstonian Zoe Kass, 18, is part of the Texas Menstruation Equity Coalition, which was formed with the goal of eradicating the sales tax on essential menstrual products.
Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services
The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
Kansas to recount abortion vote ballots
Kansas said it will review all ballots after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month, so long as a woman who requested the recount foots the bill, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Melissa Leavitt asked Kansas election officials to recount the ballots after voters rejected an amendment...
Florida to block use of Medicaid for gender-affirming care
Florida has moved to prohibit transgender residents from using Medicaid to pay for gender-affirming care. The big picture: Florida joined at least 10 other states — including Texas, Arizona and Missouri — in barring residents from using Medicaid to pay for the medications and surgeries prescribed to those diagnosed with gender dysphoria, the Washington Post reports.
Ghost gun parts maker barred from selling to D.C. residents
In a landmark ruling, Washington, D.C. won a permanent injunction Wednesday against Polymer80 after a judge ruled the company was illegally selling ghost gun parts in the city and falsely telling consumers it was legal. Driving the news: Polymer80, one of the largest manufacturers of ghost guns in the U.S.,...
Florida judge who approved FBI search for Trump's home hit with threats
The Florida magistrate judge who approved the search warrant on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home has been targeted with anti-semitic comments and insults in the days since the raid happened, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: On Friday, the judge unsealed the FBI warrant that led to the raid...
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
KWTX
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year. “School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said. According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to...
Washington state's blue Legislature bucks GOP trend.
Data: NCSL; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsWashington's Legislature — with its strong Democratic majorities in both chambers — is bucking a years-long trend of statehouses leaning Republican.The big picture: Between 2012 and 2022, Republicans consistently held more seats in state legislatures than Democrats, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.During that time, the GOP held between 52% and 57% of state legislative seats nationwide.Meanwhile, in Washington state, Democrats have controlled both chambers since late 2017.Democrats now hold 58% of state House seats and 57% of state Senate seats in Washington.State of play: Those majorities don't appear to be in jeopardy this year.In several races considered potential pickups for the GOP, Democrats captured more than 50% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary.
Political Pulse: Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper go all-in for Biden
Unlike a significant number of their Democratic colleagues, Colorado's two U.S. senators sound unequivocal in backing President Biden's re-election ambitions."If he runs, I think he'll beat Donald Trump again. … And I would support him in beating Donald Trump again," Sen. Michael Bennet said in response to a question from Axios."It's his decision if he wants to run for re-election, and I will support him every way I can," John Hickenlooper added.Why it matters: Backing your own party's first-term president is usually so automatic that no one would bother to ask, our colleagues write. But behind the scenes, there's a...
Back to school, but not for all Texas teachers
Texas is in the midst of a teacher shortage that could get even worse this year.Driving the news: Classes resumed this week at some school districts, including Plano and Lewisville. Dallas ISD returns to school next week.State of play: School districts across North Texas have adopted new retention measures, including higher starting pay for newly hired teachers, bonuses for returning staff and higher minimum wages for employees.Yes, but: Our local schools are still hiring for teaching and staff positions.Dallas ISD has posted 82 full-time jobs on its website in the past week.Plano ISD's website shows dozens of job openings, from...
