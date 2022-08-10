ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Central Catholic football countdown to kickoff: Vikings want another district gold and more, plus 3 things to know

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
Allentown Central Catholic players celebrate on the sidelines after beating Northwestern Lehigh for the District 11 Class 4A championship last November. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Tim McGorry has no problem reading through a long list of key returnees for his Allentown Central Catholic football team.

But there was one big loss, literally and figuratively.

“Lavon Johnson was one of the best players to ever play football at Central Catholic,” McGorry said of the mammoth defensive lineman who had 36 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season. “When you graduate someone like him, you’re not only losing an all-state football player, but you’re also losing someone who really matured and developed into a leader who held people accountable. We had a small group of six seniors last year, but it was a great group that ignored the outside noise.”

This year, that noise will get louder for Vikings football considering the program has won back-to-back District 11 4A titles and is coming off a 9-4 season that included a 5-3 mark in the EPC South.

The group of experienced players returning include two-way standout Griffin Patridge, running backs Travis Foster and Caiden Shaffer, wide receivers Jareel Calhoun, Armonie Torres and Nasir Mclean, defensive standout Rajan Stevens and two-way tackle Braheem Battles.

Tamlin Ferguson, who threw for 1,459 yards and eight touchdowns last year, returns and will compete with Matt Keyes for the starting quarterback job.

“A lot of those guys played a lot of meaningful minutes in important games, so that’s certainly a benefit,” McGorry said. “But it’s a new football team. There’s going to be expectations placed on this group and we’re just going to have to block that out, get process-oriented and try to get better on a day-to-day basis. Right now, we can’t think about Liberty in Week 1 or who’s on the schedule or anything like that.”

As for the quarterback battle, McGorry, who used several quarterbacks last season, said that both guys can contribute regardless of who’s starting.

“They bring different things,” McGorry said. “Matt Keyes has a really live arm. But Matt is so valuable on defense and has played every snap on defense as a sophomore and a junior. He has worked himself into this competition through what he has done in the offseason. I don’t think there’s a guy that we’ve had here in my time that has worked as hard as Matt Keyes has in the offseason. It has been phenomenal to watch him.”

At the same time, McGorry praised Ferguson as an outstanding leader.

“He’s got the intangibles you like in a quarterback; so it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out,” McGorry said.

McGorry, who enters his fourth season with an overall record of 23-11, likes the depth he has in certain positions, especially running back and wide receiver, but he is concerned about graduating three starting offensive linemen — David Platt, Dohyen Kim and Mike Snyder.

“I know we have some running backs and receivers returning, but anytime you lose three guys up front that’s a concern,” McGorry said. “This is probably the strongest we’ve been physically in my four years here, so hopefully the work in the weight room transfers over to the practice field. We had a great commitment in the weight room in the offseason. We haven’t had issues. It’s great to see some guys develop.”

Can the Vikings not only repeat as district champs, but advance deeper into the state tournament after losing their first game in the PIAA tournament a year ago to Jersey Shore?

“I think the loss to Jersey Shore was disappointing last year in the sense that we lost because we ran out of gas,” McGorry said. “Jersey Shore was relentless and we kind of died in the second half while they kept going. We ran out of energy. That’s what we’ve impressed upon on our guys through the offseason that we can’t have that happen again if we’re fortunate enough to be in that situation.”

3 tidbits on the Vikings

1. No more Tigers tales. After some memorable battles with Northwestern Lehigh in the District 11 tournament the past few years, Central won’t be playing the Tigers again this November. The rivalry that had brewed between the two prominent programs has been put on hold with Northwestern dropping to Class 3A. There are now just six teams in Class 4A with Bangor, Bethlehem Catholic, Blue Mountain, East Stroudsburg North and Pottsville joining the Vikings.

2. Winning the numbers game. The Vikings are happy with the number of kids in the program. McGorry said as the heat acclimatization period approached that he had 85 players in grades 9-12. The youth program, which now features Pop Warner brand football, has an additional 150 kids. “The numbers are certainly trending in a good direction,” McGorry said.

3. A history of X’s and O’s. McGorry has one of the most experienced coaching staffs in the area with Rob Melosky and Dan Kendra back for a second straight year along with Paul Hagadus. “It’s a good group of coaches and our kids do a great job of being coached,” McGorry said. The only newcomer on the staff is Omar Pacheco, who had previously been at Bethlehem Catholic.

The schedule

All game times are 7 p.m. except where noted

Scrimmage

Aug. 20: at Northampton, 10 a.m.

Regular season

Aug. 27: Liberty

Sept. 2: at Emmaus

Sept. 10: Easton

Sept. 16: at Parkland

Sept. 24: Freedom

Oct. 1: *at Dieruff

Oct. 8: Nazareth

Oct. 14: at Whitehall

Oct. 20: *Pocono Mountain East, 7:30

Oct. 28: at Bethlehem Catholic

* Cross-division games against EPC North opponents.

