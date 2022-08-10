ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trump’s Michigan AG Candidate Revealed He Had Access to Voting Tabulator on Podcast

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Scott Olson

Matthew DePerno, a Trump loyalist running to be the attorney general of Michigan, bragged that he had access to a voting tabulator, Detroit News reports. The outlet claims that during a 2021 podcast appearance, DePerno said: “We got access to a tabulator, and we were able to simulate elections. And if I can do it up here in Michigan, with just a couple guys, you don’t think China knows how to do this? You don’t think Russia knows how to do this? You don’t think people in D.C. know how to do it?” On Friday, the incumbent Michigan AG called for a special prosecutor to be appointed to consider charges against nine people, including DePerno, after uncovering evidence linking him to an alleged conspiracy to seize machines used to count votes from the 2020 election. DePerno, who has previously denied the result of the election, has been endorsed by Donald Trump, who even held a rally for DePerno in Michigan this year.

