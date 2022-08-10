Read full article on original website
WSET
Austin Deanda floors opponent in 2nd round TKO, moves to 9-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night's fight in Ranson, West Virginia was the first Austin Deanda could have gone to ten rounds in. "The Native Nightmare" needed less than two to get the job done. Dazzling Edgar Torres with his power and quickness, Deanda (9-0, 6 KO's) sent his...
WSET
The Academy announces 2022 Gala, 'Straight No Chaser' performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced their Academy 2022 Gala on Saturday, September 17. The historic academy theater is located at 524 Main Street in downtown Lynchburg. The academy said this year they are celebrating the arts in harmony. “The Gala is THE event...
WSET
Below normal temperatures expected this upcoming week
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hopefully, you were able to get out and enjoy the fantastic Saturday we had. Temperatures have been in the low 80s today and dew points in the 50s!. The dew point is a measure of the amount of moisture in the air and when they creep above 60 degrees it starts to feel increasingly humid.
WSET
All Adopted: 21 beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society took twenty-one beagles to their center last Thursday from Envigo and since then all their beagles found a home. "We've been absolutely blown away by the response and support from our community and beyond. We would not have been able to do any of this without you all," said the society.
WSET
'Bedford VA Rocks:' Painted rock display popularizes Bedford Co. Facebook group
MONETA, Va. (WSET) — The Smith Mountain Lake Library is taking "Bedford VA Rocks" literally in their MOarts Gallery Display Case. Painted rocks by Rick Johnston will be on display through August 31. They said the rocks are miniature works of art painted on river rocks and that each...
WSET
'It's time to get going:' Danville, Caesars break ground on future home of Caesars VA
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Council members, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. executives, and other city leaders marked the spot of the future home of Caesars Virginia on Thursday at their groundbreaking ceremony. "We are getting ready to get this thing going, it's time to get going," Senior Vice President...
WSET
LCS focusing on school security, COVID guidelines ahead of return to the classroom
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools starts their year on Tuesday and administrators said they're focusing on some key details. Back to school is in full swing in Hill City with its next wave of schools starting this week. Dr. Reid Wodicka is the Deputy Superintendent for Lynchburg...
WSET
'Pack the Bus:' Bedford Co. schools raise nearly $10K for new supplies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools held a "Pack the Bus" event on Friday, August 5 at the Bedford Walmart. The county school said "the back to school drive is being deemed an overwhelming success. A BCPS school bus was parked at the store for the day,...
WSET
Sylvia's Boutique in Lynchburg is all about customer experience
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sylvia’s Boutique had its grand opening in downtown Lynchburg on Saturday. The boutique said it classifies itself as a one-stop trendy shop for dresses, shoes, and all things fashion. Sylvia Kee is the owner of the boutique, and she said the store is all...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
WSET
'Brew at the Zoo:' After-hours event planned at Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Mill Mountain Zoo is bringing back "Brew at the Zoo" for a fun family-friendly evening in the Star City. The event is on Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the zoo in Roanoke. The zoo said this relaxing event will give guests the opportunity...
WSET
Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy honored with state award 3rd year in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County officials announced Friday that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin...
WSET
'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
WSET
St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
WSET
'Lifesaving assistance:' Two overdosing people saved by Lynchburg police officers
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department took to Facebook to share a lifesaving effort made by two officers given to two people overdosing. On July 21, 2022 Officers Dondero and Witcher arrived on the scene where a reported overdose was taking place, LPD said in a Facebook post.
WSET
'inflation prices continue to rise' community partners team up: Feeding Southwest Virginia
SALEM, VA. (WSET) — On August 12 at 10 a.m. community partners will team up by dropping off food donated by employees and community members throughout the past two weeks in support of Feeding Southwest Virginia. Their community partners are Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, and Freedom First...
WSET
'600,000 sunflowers:' Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival in Buchanan is back. They are calling it the largest sunflower festival and vendor show on the east coast. The 7th Annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival is September 9 through 18 in Botetourt County. The festival said...
WSET
VSP recovers firearm, charges Roanoke man in Elm Ave. officer-involved shooting, standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department urged citizens early Friday morning to avoid the Elm Avenue area due to an active incident. Now, a suspect is in custody. The incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday evening when police responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Elm Ave. As police arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside the apartment. Police returned fire, which led to a four-hour stand-off.
WSET
New affordable housing apartments coming to Florida Avenue in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new affordable, handicap-accessible housing complex is coming to Lynchburg. Rush Homes oversees the project on Florida Avenue. They’re a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. Jeff Smith is the Executive Director for Rush Homes and he said this project is all...
WSET
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
