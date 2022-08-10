ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Austin Deanda floors opponent in 2nd round TKO, moves to 9-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night's fight in Ranson, West Virginia was the first Austin Deanda could have gone to ten rounds in. "The Native Nightmare" needed less than two to get the job done. Dazzling Edgar Torres with his power and quickness, Deanda (9-0, 6 KO's) sent his...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

The Academy announces 2022 Gala, 'Straight No Chaser' performance

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts announced their Academy 2022 Gala on Saturday, September 17. The historic academy theater is located at 524 Main Street in downtown Lynchburg. The academy said this year they are celebrating the arts in harmony. “The Gala is THE event...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Below normal temperatures expected this upcoming week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hopefully, you were able to get out and enjoy the fantastic Saturday we had. Temperatures have been in the low 80s today and dew points in the 50s!. The dew point is a measure of the amount of moisture in the air and when they creep above 60 degrees it starts to feel increasingly humid.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

All Adopted: 21 beagles at Lynchburg Humane Society find forever homes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society took twenty-one beagles to their center last Thursday from Envigo and since then all their beagles found a home. "We've been absolutely blown away by the response and support from our community and beyond. We would not have been able to do any of this without you all," said the society.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Sylvia's Boutique in Lynchburg is all about customer experience

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sylvia’s Boutique had its grand opening in downtown Lynchburg on Saturday. The boutique said it classifies itself as a one-stop trendy shop for dresses, shoes, and all things fashion. Sylvia Kee is the owner of the boutique, and she said the store is all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

'Moving in:' Danville Police adjusting to new $17M headquarters, safety features

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police work everyday to keep the community safe. Now, they have a new place to call home when doing that work. "We have a lot of different areas that we didn't have previously that we now have that we can now serve the public better," Deputy Chief of the Danville Police Department, Ronald Hairston, said.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses canceled until further notice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 and St. Jude have an update on our St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the open houses are canceled. This means the events for Saturday and Sunday, as well as the weekend of August 20, are canceled until further notice.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

VSP recovers firearm, charges Roanoke man in Elm Ave. officer-involved shooting, standoff

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department urged citizens early Friday morning to avoid the Elm Avenue area due to an active incident. Now, a suspect is in custody. The incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday evening when police responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Elm Ave. As police arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside the apartment. Police returned fire, which led to a four-hour stand-off.
ROANOKE, VA

