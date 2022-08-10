ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Opendoor to pay $62M in fines for cheating and misleading home sellers

PHOENIX – Online homebuyer Opendoor agreed to pay $62 million to settle claims of misleading and cheating customers, the Federal Trade Commission said. The company, which operates a regional hub in Tempe, duped clients into selling their homes to the online homebuyer for less than they’d have made on the open market, the FTC said in the complaint.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix VA says rat infestation at medical center could be over

PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA Health Care System said Friday rodent activity at its medical center appears to have slowed down in the last eight days, more than two weeks after rats were found. A damaged ceiling tile on the first floor of the community living center at Seventh...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 parents arrested following lockdown at El Mirage elementary school

PHOENIX — Three parents who attempted to enter an El Mirage elementary school’s grounds during a lockdown were arrested Friday, authorities said. Police responded to Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday morning following reports of a suspect who reportedly had a handgun but couldn’t find the man, Jimmy Chavez, a lieutenant with El Mirage Police Department, said during a press conference.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County shelters at max capacity, in need of pet adoptions

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are at maximum capacity and are looking for residents to adopt or foster animals. The West Valley and East Valley shelters are holding more than 800 dogs and have had to double up kennels, which adds stress to the animals, according to a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Superior, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Naco, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration Award#Court System#Trial Court#Politics State#Politics Local#The State Bar#The Civil Department
KTAR.com

ADOT opens 4-mile State Route 24 extension in far East Valley

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new four-mile stretch of State Route 24 in the East Valley on Thursday. The extension between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line was constructed as a four-lane expressway, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 143 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — A State Route 143 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is one of several closures that will disrupt drivers this weekend. Southbound SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday for work-zone setup and utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

White Castle to open spot in Tempe in 2023, 2nd in Arizona

PHOENIX – Popular fast-food chain White Castle announced plans to open a restaurant in Tempe next year, its second location in Arizona. The family-owned company said Thursday the 2,800-square-foot site, near Interstate 10 and Warner Road, will open in the first half of 2023. “We’re really looking forward to...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Heavy rain, strong winds roll through the Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley were hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, causing flooding on highways and power outages. Areas across Phoenix were in a dust advisory until 5 p.m. and Maricopa County continues to have flash flood watches. A flash flood warning was issued...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K

PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy