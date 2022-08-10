Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Opendoor to pay $62M in fines for cheating and misleading home sellers
PHOENIX – Online homebuyer Opendoor agreed to pay $62 million to settle claims of misleading and cheating customers, the Federal Trade Commission said. The company, which operates a regional hub in Tempe, duped clients into selling their homes to the online homebuyer for less than they’d have made on the open market, the FTC said in the complaint.
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA says rat infestation at medical center could be over
PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA Health Care System said Friday rodent activity at its medical center appears to have slowed down in the last eight days, more than two weeks after rats were found. A damaged ceiling tile on the first floor of the community living center at Seventh...
KTAR.com
3 parents arrested following lockdown at El Mirage elementary school
PHOENIX — Three parents who attempted to enter an El Mirage elementary school’s grounds during a lockdown were arrested Friday, authorities said. Police responded to Thompson Ranch Elementary School on Friday morning following reports of a suspect who reportedly had a handgun but couldn’t find the man, Jimmy Chavez, a lieutenant with El Mirage Police Department, said during a press conference.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County shelters at max capacity, in need of pet adoptions
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are at maximum capacity and are looking for residents to adopt or foster animals. The West Valley and East Valley shelters are holding more than 800 dogs and have had to double up kennels, which adds stress to the animals, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Phoenix after traffic stop leads to discovery of 39,000 fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A man was arrested last week after authorities discovered over 39,000 fentanyl pills and $15,000 in a car during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The Phoenix Police Department said in a social media post that they developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal drug sales.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
ADOT opens 4-mile State Route 24 extension in far East Valley
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new four-mile stretch of State Route 24 in the East Valley on Thursday. The extension between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line was constructed as a four-lane expressway, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
Crash on I-17 in Phoenix hospitalizes 5, closes freeway for several hours
PHOENIX — A vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 17 near Loop 101 and Bell Road sent five people to the hospital and closed a freeway in north Phoenix on Thursday evening for hours. A pediatric male, a female in her 20s and a female in her 30s were transported...
KTAR.com
State Route 143 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport to disrupt drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — A State Route 143 closure near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is one of several closures that will disrupt drivers this weekend. Southbound SR 143 will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to Interstate 10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday for work-zone setup and utility work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
KTAR.com
White Castle to open spot in Tempe in 2023, 2nd in Arizona
PHOENIX – Popular fast-food chain White Castle announced plans to open a restaurant in Tempe next year, its second location in Arizona. The family-owned company said Thursday the 2,800-square-foot site, near Interstate 10 and Warner Road, will open in the first half of 2023. “We’re really looking forward to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
KTAR.com
Scottsdale ranked most pet-friendly city in the country, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — Those that are looking to bring a furry friend into their life should look in the East Valley as Scottsdale was named the most pet-friendly city in the country on Tuesday, according to WalletHub. It is no surprise people treat their pets as if they are children....
KTAR.com
Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
KTAR.com
Heavy rain, strong winds roll through the Valley on Friday
PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley were hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, causing flooding on highways and power outages. Areas across Phoenix were in a dust advisory until 5 p.m. and Maricopa County continues to have flash flood watches. A flash flood warning was issued...
KTAR.com
Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K
PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
Comments / 0