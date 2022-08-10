ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

KTAR.com

Phoenix VA says rat infestation at medical center could be over

PHOENIX — The Phoenix VA Health Care System said Friday rodent activity at its medical center appears to have slowed down in the last eight days, more than two weeks after rats were found. A damaged ceiling tile on the first floor of the community living center at Seventh...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County shelters at max capacity, in need of pet adoptions

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are at maximum capacity and are looking for residents to adopt or foster animals. The West Valley and East Valley shelters are holding more than 800 dogs and have had to double up kennels, which adds stress to the animals, according to a press release.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County Sheriff Penzone says election security plan will go up ‘notch’ in fall

PHOENIX – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said after a successful security undertaking in the primary his office will use much the same plan in the general election. For the most part, he told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday, election workers were able to go about their business without incident at polling places where plainclothes deputies were stationed Aug. 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

ADOT opens 4-mile State Route 24 extension in far East Valley

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation opened a new four-mile stretch of State Route 24 in the East Valley on Thursday. The extension between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive along the Maricopa and Pinal county line was constructed as a four-lane expressway, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters save dog with ‘Fido Bag’ from apartment in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters rescued a family dog from a smoke-filled apartment near 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Upon arrival, Phoenix firefighters found a single apartment that was covered in a heavy black smoke. After a thorough search, they found an unresponsive dog that firefighters...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Heavy rain, strong winds roll through the Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley were hit with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, causing flooding on highways and power outages. Areas across Phoenix were in a dust advisory until 5 p.m. and Maricopa County continues to have flash flood watches. A flash flood warning was issued...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police searching for missing 6-year-old boy

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police is asking for help to locate 6-year-old Gerardo Romero Barrera. The child was reported missing on Friday night. Barrera was last seen with a red shirt on that reads “The Flash” with a yellow lightning bolt on it, and gray pants. He has brown eyes and hair, is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

White Castle to open spot in Tempe in 2023, 2nd in Arizona

PHOENIX – Popular fast-food chain White Castle announced plans to open a restaurant in Tempe next year, its second location in Arizona. The family-owned company said Thursday the 2,800-square-foot site, near Interstate 10 and Warner Road, will open in the first half of 2023. “We’re really looking forward to...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Crash on I-17 sends 5 to hospital; freeway closed in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A vehicle collision on southbound Interstate-17 near Loop 101 and Bell Road sent five people to the hospital and led to a freeway closure Thursday evening. A pediatric male, a female in her 20s and a female in her 30s were transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition, authorities said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Opendoor to pay $62M in fines for cheating and misleading home sellers

PHOENIX – Online homebuyer Opendoor agreed to pay $62 million to settle claims of misleading and cheating customers, the Federal Trade Commission said. The company, which operates a regional hub in Tempe, duped clients into selling their homes to the online homebuyer for less than they’d have made on the open market, the FTC said in the complaint.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix on Friday. Virginia “Abbey” Abigail Walker stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road. Walker has a medical...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

DPS says traffic stop suspect shot at troopers near I-17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Arizona highway troopers exchanged gunfire in Phoenix with a suspect who initially refused to yield to a traffic stop, then took off on foot Wednesday night. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Thursday the suspect shot at three troopers and was captured several blocks away from the initial encounter near Interstate 17 and Grant Street.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K

PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
GLENDALE, AZ

