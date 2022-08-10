Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some residents concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo crumbing
Some residents are concerned about several historical buildings in Buffalo collapsing. An advocate for preserving historical buildings is making noise about the neglect of these antique buildings.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Fair housing settlement reached for 11 Erie County senior apartments
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A company that owns 11 senior apartment complexes in Erie County is being forced to pay out millions of dollars. The Clover Group was accused of ignoring federal disability standards under the Fair Housing Act and was sued by 12 fair housing organizations in six states.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
wesb.com
Diocese Lists Archbishop Walsh/STCS Building and Property for Sale
The property and building for Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean have been listed for sale, but officials say the school will stay open. In a post on the schools’ webpage, Walsh Board President Frank McAndrew said that the court handling the Diocese’s bankruptcy petition decided that the property needed to be sold.
tdworld.com
National Grid, Northland Providing Lineworker Training Opportunities
Northland Workforce Training Center is incorporating National Grid’s Grid for Good Candidate Pathway into its Summer Youth Academy. This partnership introduces around 130 students ages 16 to 25 in underserved communities to educational and career opportunities in clean energy. The objective of National Grid’s Grid for Good program is...
NewsChannel 36
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
wrfalp.com
Early Voting for Special Election, Primary for 23rd Congressional District Begins August 13
Early voting for the special election for the 23rd Congressional District and the Republican Primary for the 23rd District begins Saturday. Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said everyone who is a registered voter in Chautauqua County is eligible to vote in the special election, “So the door is wide open for everybody to walk in and decide on the special election between Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski on who they want to serve out the rest of Tom Reed‘s 23rd Congressional District until the end of the year. The next phase is, every Republican walking in the door will be entitled to two ballots. Because not only will they be able to participate in the special, but there is a primary going on between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.”
Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?
Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
Erie County SPCA offering half off adoption fees next week, evening hours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County has made it a Summer of Love with adoption specials for all those looking to find their furry best friend. Monday through Friday next week the shelter will cut all pet adoption fees in half at their West Seneca location. Hours...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight in Downtown Jamestown
The 29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns to downtown Jamestown tonight. The event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature hot rods, classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages lining the streets of downtown. The Cruise-In event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington...
Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier
ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
wesb.com
219 Northbound Detour Coming Monday
The following is the text of a press release from PennDOT:. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for its highway restoration project along Route 219 near Bradford plans to implement a detour on Monday, August 15. PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place for six days while the contractor restores the pavement surface at the Owens Way overpass.
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
5 Must Do Things This Year At The Erie County Fair
The Erie County Fair is officially open and if you are planning on stopping by there are some must-do things that you have to check off your to-do list. Here are Five Must Do Things that you need to do at the Erie County Fair this year. 1. Pet A...
Buffalo City Hall to light orange on Sunday in honor of Tops shooting victims
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that Buffalo City Hall will light orange on Sunday in honor of the ten victims who died in the May 14 Tops mass shooting.
Erie County DA warns residents about telephone scam
The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning county residents about a scam that recently victimized a Lancaster resident.
