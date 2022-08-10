ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

City
Albany, NY
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
State
Washington State
wesb.com

Diocese Lists Archbishop Walsh/STCS Building and Property for Sale

The property and building for Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean have been listed for sale, but officials say the school will stay open. In a post on the schools’ webpage, Walsh Board President Frank McAndrew said that the court handling the Diocese’s bankruptcy petition decided that the property needed to be sold.
OLEAN, NY
tdworld.com

National Grid, Northland Providing Lineworker Training Opportunities

Northland Workforce Training Center is incorporating National Grid’s Grid for Good Candidate Pathway into its Summer Youth Academy. This partnership introduces around 130 students ages 16 to 25 in underserved communities to educational and career opportunities in clean energy. The objective of National Grid’s Grid for Good program is...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

Early Voting for Special Election, Primary for 23rd Congressional District Begins August 13

Early voting for the special election for the 23rd Congressional District and the Republican Primary for the 23rd District begins Saturday. Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioner Brian Abram said everyone who is a registered voter in Chautauqua County is eligible to vote in the special election, “So the door is wide open for everybody to walk in and decide on the special election between Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski on who they want to serve out the rest of Tom Reed‘s 23rd Congressional District until the end of the year. The next phase is, every Republican walking in the door will be entitled to two ballots. Because not only will they be able to participate in the special, but there is a primary going on between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Middlesex Road house sells for $1.425 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Delaware District home owned by late business and civic leader Edwin Johnston is the latest residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million. Johnston’s former home at 161 Middlesex Road, Buffalo, was acquired by 161 Middlesex LLC, which paid $1.425 million...
2 On Your Side

Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Is the USS The Sullivans in Buffalo Still in Danger of Sinking?

Earlier this year, the historic USS The Sullivans captured the nation's attention when it started listing to one side. The World War II-era destroyer, which is moored at Buffalo Naval & Military Park, experienced a serious breach in its hull, and the ship began rapidly taking on water. At one point, people didn't know if the ship would be lost entirely. It wasn't looking good.
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight in Downtown Jamestown

The 29th Annual Jamestown Cruise-In returns to downtown Jamestown tonight. The event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. will feature hot rods, classic cars, and elegant autos of all makes and vintages lining the streets of downtown. The Cruise-In event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington...
2 On Your Side

Town of Allegany Rt. 417 to expected to be renamed for fallen soldier

ALLEGANY, N.Y. — A stretch of Southern Tier Highway is expected to be renamed for a WNY soldier who gave his life for his country. NYS Senator George Borrello announced Friday Rt. 417 in the Town of Allegany will be renamed "Staff Sergeant Shawn M. Clemens Memorial Highway". Legislation marking the designation was sponsored by Sen. Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and unanimously passed in both houses.
ALLEGANY, NY
wesb.com

219 Northbound Detour Coming Monday

The following is the text of a press release from PennDOT:. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the contractor for its highway restoration project along Route 219 near Bradford plans to implement a detour on Monday, August 15. PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place for six days while the contractor restores the pavement surface at the Owens Way overpass.
BRADFORD, PA
