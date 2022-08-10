ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenland, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgan.com

Portland man accused of making threats, causing police standoff

Portland police have released the identity of a man accused of causing a standoff on Thursday. Police say 28-year-old Ryan Nutter threatened an employee with a fixed blade knife at The Front Room restaurant on Congress Street. The department says Nutter then fled into his apartment on Sheridan Street and...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenland, NH
State
Maine State
City
Eliot, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Greenland, NH
Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man for murder

ELLSWORTH- The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Portland man for murder. Raymond Lester,35, was arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Acadia National Park in June. Nichole Mokeme,35, died in the incident that happened near the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor. Police...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WCAX

Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons

Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Violent Crime#Wgme
manchesterinklink.com

Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire

Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home

Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
102.9 WBLM

Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?

Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

38 gravestones knocked over during cemetery vandalism

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Police are looking for more information regarding a vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans that left 38 gravestones knocked down. Frank Cioffi, the president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, said the vandalism occurred during the evening of Aug. 10. He said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
thewindhameagle.com

Windham woman wins Young American Women of Service Teen’ crown

It was three weeks ago that Rosie Haibon of Windham set off to do something that not many people can that they have done in their lives: compete in a pageant and win it. From July 27 to July 31, Haibon competed in the ‘Young American Women of Service Teen’ pageant at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland and was thrilled to be declared as the winner. When Haibon was crowned Miss Maine Teen a little more than a year ago, she signed a contract that stipulated she would have to compete in the ‘Young American Women of Service Teen’ pageant and became the first Windham woman to win the title.
WINDHAM, ME
newscentermaine.com

Inventor creates tool to remove ticks at all stages

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's safe to say most of us don't want ticks anywhere near our families and our pets. But for a Massachusetts man, being around ticks is a way of life. Dan Wolff spent years inventing tweezers designed to remove ticks at any stage in their life cycle. But he says the bottom line for his growing business is raising awareness about ticks and the diseases they carry.
SHAPLEIGH, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy