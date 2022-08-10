It was three weeks ago that Rosie Haibon of Windham set off to do something that not many people can that they have done in their lives: compete in a pageant and win it. From July 27 to July 31, Haibon competed in the ‘Young American Women of Service Teen’ pageant at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland and was thrilled to be declared as the winner. When Haibon was crowned Miss Maine Teen a little more than a year ago, she signed a contract that stipulated she would have to compete in the ‘Young American Women of Service Teen’ pageant and became the first Windham woman to win the title.

WINDHAM, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO