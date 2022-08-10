ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Russell County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Russell County, KY
Government
City
Martin, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

New cattle disease in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Growth#Ksdc
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
thefabricator.com

Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky

Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
HEBRON, KY
lakercountry.com

LC Tourist Commission to be represented at state fair; transient taxes collected

The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission collected $23,017.90 in transient tax in June, finishing the 2021-22 fiscal year with just under $160,000 in such taxes collected by the local tourist commission. Those numbers were released at a special called meeting of the commission on Thursday afternoon, where Tourism Director Danielle Wilson...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Kentucky Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY

SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy