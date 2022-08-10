Read full article on original website
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
New cattle disease in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Two cases of a new, potentially dangerous, cattle disease has been detected in two herds located in different parts of the state, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn announced on Friday. Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried by the Asian...
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
Study: Kentucky ranks poorly for children
A recent study found Kentucky is among the worst for child welfare in the United States.
FEMA responds to Governor's comments
'If I sound frustrated, it's not that I'm not grateful. It's that these people need help." Governor Andy Beshear was visibly frustrated this afternoon about part of FEMA's response to the disaster.
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky
Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
LC Tourist Commission to be represented at state fair; transient taxes collected
The Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission collected $23,017.90 in transient tax in June, finishing the 2021-22 fiscal year with just under $160,000 in such taxes collected by the local tourist commission. Those numbers were released at a special called meeting of the commission on Thursday afternoon, where Tourism Director Danielle Wilson...
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
Somerset, Kentucky Man accused of Threat to execute Shooting on a School Campus
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (August 14, 20220 - The Williamsburg Police Department in Whitley County is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:12 P.M., the Williamsburg Police Department received a request for assistance from the University of Cumberland's about a threat that was made toward the school. The on...
How the Foreclosure Rate in Kentucky Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
Gov. Beshear's medical cannabis advisory committee holds meeting
Gov Beshear's medical marijuana advisory team will meet again Thursday morning in Frankfort. Members of the public can watch the town hall meeting live online.
Arrest of a Michigan-Kentucky Duo with Drugs & Cash being seized during suspected Drug House Surveillance in Pulaski County, KY
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski county Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Monday, August 8, 2022, Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Acura seen committing multiple traffic violations. At approximately 5:23 P.M., Narcotics Detectives had observed the maroon Acura leaving a suspected drug house in...
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
