ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor

A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
MEDFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Brick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Neptune City, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Brick, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Johnston
NJ.com

Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say

FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife are dead after a double stabbing at an adult community Friday morning, according to several reports. A man stabbed a woman multiple times inside an apartment at the Woodcrest at Fairfield around 7:30 a.m. and then stabbed himself, unnamed police sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. An aide called 911 when she found the bodies upon her arrival at their apartment.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Crystal Meth#Cocaine#Drugs
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy