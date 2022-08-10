Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Related
NJ woman arrested for carjacking after she commandeered car from state employees with her child inside
A 31-year-old Patterson woman was arrested Friday for carjacking after she forced two state employees out of a vehicle and fled with her seven-year-old child inside, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Longtime NJ Police Communication Officer Stole, Resold More Than $250K In Equipment: Prosecutor
A 21-year New Jersey police department communications officer was charged after allegedly stealing more than $250,000 worth of equipment and shipping it countrywide for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was charged with second-degree official misconduct, multiple counts of theft, criminal computer activity and impersonation, and second-degree money laundering,...
NJ police employee arrested for stealing and selling over $250K of department property
A civilian employee for the Robbinsville Township Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 of property from his employer, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Don’t Be a Victim: NJ Cops Say Car Burglars Now Targeting This Item
Officials in at least two New Jersey municipalities are alerting residents to what car burglars are now targeting. And, sadly, it's nothing new. Recently, catalytic converters were high on the list of things that were being stolen, now, apparently, it's airbags. Police departments in Warren County say thieves are cutting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robbinsville, NJ police dispatcher accused of stealing over $250K in equipment
ROBBINSVILLE — A longtime employee of the Robbinsville Township Police Department has been charged with stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of property and equipment from the department — and selling it for personal gain. Eric Coran, 41, of Medford, was fired on...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
NJ man sentenced to prison for bomb explosion at gym
GLOUCESTER CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Camden County man for setting off a homemade bomb at a gym. Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of one count of malicious use of explosive materials. On Aug. 28,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged Drug Dealers Brought Child, Dog, Drugs to Brick Township Walmart Deal
BRICK, NJ – Two from Toms River have been charged for possession of crystal meth...
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Two dead in Fairfield, NJ stabbing, police say
FAIRFIELD — An elderly husband and wife are dead after a double stabbing at an adult community Friday morning, according to several reports. A man stabbed a woman multiple times inside an apartment at the Woodcrest at Fairfield around 7:30 a.m. and then stabbed himself, unnamed police sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News. An aide called 911 when she found the bodies upon her arrival at their apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
New Jersey Cops Rescue Three Puppies from 10-Foot Deep Trench
HAMILTON, NJ – New Jersey State Troopers from the agency’s Troop “C” Hamilton Station got...
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report
A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
Members of drug trafficking organization charged with fentanyl distribution and money laundering charges
A federal grand jury in the New Jersey returned an indictment today charging four New Jersey men with narcotics distribution and money laundering offenses, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Allentown Man Wanted In 2020 Homicide Arrested At Philadelphia International Airport
An Allentown man wanted in a 2020 homicide was arrested Friday, Aug. 12 at Philadelphia International Airport, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, they said. Romero-Encarnacion was turned over to Allentown police.
Gloucester County, NJ, Woman, 65, Charged With Killing Her Own Mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4