ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia School District To Hold Hiring Event Wednesday

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2haoYF_0hBclFJ100

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions.

Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs.

“Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian,” Watlington said. “And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can’t wait for them to express interest. We can’t wait to see them at the hiring fair.”

The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Temple's faculty union says mask policy for fall semester is 'irresponsible,' tells school to follow the science

Following most of the country's ease on COVID-19 restrictions, Temple University has made wearing masks optional in all non-healthcare buildings on its campus for the upcoming fall semester. The school's faculty union – the Temple Association of University Professionals – called the university's decision "irresponsible" in a statement on Wednesday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
tornadopix.com

Philadelphia County Fair: A History of Events at Byberry and Fairmount Park

Pennsylvania is home to over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there’s a couple around. Last week, Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week, the Middletown Grange Fair lands at Bucks. But nothing the city can claim to be its own. Nowhere can Philadelphians watch cattle, judge them based on the merits of baking pancakes, and eating silly but delicious fried food, all on the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin

Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

4 Philadelphia city pools to close this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you want to take a dip in some Philadelphia pools, time is running out. The first four city pools will close Friday.The pools shutting down are at American Legion Playground, Awbury Playground, Sacks Playground and Stinger Square.You can find the full pool closing schedule here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

The Looming Dispossession of UC Townhome Residents is a Threat to Health and a Violation of Human Rights Rooted in a Legacy of Structural Racism

Below is an open statement in support of the Coalition to Save UC Townhomes that was written by The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity. The sale and demolition of the UC Townhomes in University City and the looming dispossession of families from the 70 units on the property in the middle of an ongoing pandemic and economic crisis is egregious and inhumane. It is not only a violation of human rights rooted in the city’s legacy of institutional and structural racism, but it is also a threat to the health and wellbeing of the residents that will have lasting, intergenerational impacts. The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements & Population Health Equity stands in solidarity with UC Townhome residents, activists, and organizers and urges Drexel University, the University of Pennsylvania, and other institutions in University City to demonstrate, through action, their commitments to antiracism by ensuring that UC Townhome residents have access to a safe, healthy, and stable housing environment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC Philadelphia

First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City

The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Federal government getting involved in Philadelphia's growing youth violence problem

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  -- The federal government is getting involved in Philadelphia's growing violence problem. This comes as local leaders search for solutions to the issue of youth violence.City leaders say youth are increasingly becoming not only the victims of crime but also the culprits. A basketball camp that's happening this summer hopes to get to those kids before they go down the wrong path."At no point can you quit, you have to keep going even though things aren't going well," Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said.Thomas compares the skills taught on the basketball court to those taught in life."It'll bring out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Demolition of Fishtown's historic St. Laurentius Church could begin this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic church in Fishtown could come down this week after being a part of the community for more than a century. Demolition of the old St. Laurentius Church could start as early as Monday.The city is waiting on final approval from the Department of Licenses and Inspections.  The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns. Eyewitness News spoke with neighbors about their concerns and fears as the long project moves forward. "It's Philadelphia. It's a city of old churches and they're gonna build...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy