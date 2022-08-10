Kevin Federline's upcoming interview — which Britney Spears has already spoken out against — won't air in full because it's "too hurtful." That is what the interviewer, Daphne Barak, said on the British morning show Lorraine on Monday. She also shared why Federline and the former couple's teen sons — Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 — wanted to do the tell-all, which will air as a one-hour special later in the month, claiming it's because "nobody has thought about them" and they "have been hurt." Barak also claimed Britney's estranged mom, Lynne Spears, who is still in touch with Federline, wanted to participate but was too "scared."

