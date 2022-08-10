ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

Mars Hill Homecoming Days & Several Community Events This Weekend

The Mars Hill Homecoming days will run this weekend through Sunday evening with events, activities, and meals for the entire family. The parade on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. is typically a highlight during the homecoming days. Main Street through Mars Hill will be closed to traffic from 2:00 – 3:00 pm so plan accordingly.
MARS HILL, ME
15th Anniversary TD Bank Golf Tournament raises more than $13,000 for NMCC Student Scholarships

Aroostook County – This year’s TD Bank Golf Tournament raised more than $13,000 after expenses toward NMCC Foundation student scholarships. Held Thursday, August 11th at the Presque Isle Country Club, this year marked the 15th anniversary of the tournament after missing two years due to pandemic restrictions. The day concluded with a social hour in the clubhouse followed by a live auction and dinner.
Focused on the Community – New Food Truck in Aroostook County, Maine

The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
King and Queen French Fries Has a Long History in Presque Isle, Maine

Pam Weber is the owner of King Paul and Queen Thelma French Fries at the Northern Maine Fair (and many fairs across the state). It’s been a family owned operation since the beginning. There’s also a family connection with the Pizza House and Aucoin’s Restaurant on Maine Street in Presque Isle.
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine

Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
CARIBOU, ME
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
ASHLAND, ME
New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield

A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered. Located on the Main drag.
WESTFIELD, ME
Standoff in Stockholm, Maine Ends With Subject in Custody

A standoff in a residential area of Stockholm was resolved late Sunday evening with police taking a 24-year-old man into custody. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at 371 Main Street at around 6:00 p.m. after reports of shots being fired. Sheriff Shawn Gillen said the...
STOCKHOLM, ME
