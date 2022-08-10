ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, MI

Short's Brewing Co., Eastern Market Brewing Co. team up for 'Elephant Parade'

By Max White
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMnMA_0hBckSV100

Two of Michigan's more popular breweries have teamed up for a new beer with their iconic flavors.

Short's Brewing Co., based in Bellaire, and Eastern Market Brewing Co., based in Detroit, announced the collaboration.

The two breweries combined Short's Soft Parade, a fruit ale, with EMBC's Elephant Juice, a hazy IPA, to create Elephant Parade.

"A monumental match made in fermentation heaven. When we started talking, Dayne had the awesome idea to bring Elephant Juice and Soft Parade together. So we did just that, in our brewery and theirs. Hazy and pink with massive citrus and berry flavors and a mouth-watering, juicy mouth feel," Short's posted on Instagram.

According to the breweries, it is available on tap at Short's and at Eastern Market Brewing Company.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crain's Detroit Business

Pabst Blue Ribbon opens '80s-themed motel in Traverse City

Paying tribute to simpler times has been a go-to playbook for brands, whose campaigns continue to feature retro products and cultural icons from yesteryear. Pabst Blue Ribbon raises the nostalgia bar even higher with its latest campaign: PBR-themed motel rooms that transport visitors to the ‘80s.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Bellaire, MI
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
Bellaire, MI
Lifestyle
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Food Drink#Beverages#Short S Brewing Co#Embc#Elephant Juice#Short S Brewing Company
My North.com

Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan

Here comes the sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My Magic GR

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy