First responders offer condolences after Florence Co. paramedic killed working crash scene

Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night appeared in court for her bond hearing Saturday morning. Jacqueline Williams, 71, received a $100,000 bond and was released at 10:53 a.m., according to records from the...
HCFR covering emergency calls for Florence EMS as they attend funeral for fellow paramedic
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue is stepping in to help Florence County Emergency Medical Services Saturday as they attend a funeral for one of their own. Crews in Florence are attending the funeral of a paramedic after she was killed while working a crash Tuesday night.
Loved ones say final farewell to Sara Weaver, paramedic killed in Florence Co. wreck
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, Sara Weaver, the 32-year-old paramedic killed in Tuesday’s crash in Florence was laid to rest. Family, friends, and first responders from across the Palmetto State gathered in lake city to say their final goodbyes. A precession led by EMS trucks. A...
Funeral arrangements released for medic killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for the EMS medic killed in the Florence County crash Tuesday. EMS medic Sara Weaver was working a crash on Pamplico Highway when a 71-year-old driver hit her, a city officer and a trooper, according to officials. It was...
'Brought tears to my eyes:' Witness recalls crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Tony Gordon, 37, said he just can't shake what he saw Tuesday night following a crash that killed a medic and motorcyclist on Pamplico Highway in Florence. Florence County Sheriff's Office Major Nunn said the original crash happened when two motorcycles were traveling south on...
1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to West Highway 501 and Enoch Road. The crash has lanes of traffic blocked as of 3:24 p.m. Drivers...
One person shot at a bar in Dillon
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
Officials plan to charge driver in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist: Sheriff
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman going the wrong way in a crash Tuesday night that killed a Florence paramedic and motorcyclist plans to give a statement Thursday afternoon at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said he also met...
Fundraiser set up for Florence medic killed in crash to help family with bills
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A GoFundMe account has been set for Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver who was killed Tuesday night while working a crash. Weaver was helping a motorcyclist who had been struck by a car while he was riding his bike on Pamplico Highway in Florence.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Crash in North Myrtle Beach catches multiple vehicles on fire, damages rental home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire in North Myrtle Beach Sunday morning quickly spread to a rental home and other vehicles. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle crash in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard. According...
Picture of officer killed 68 years ago now hangs in the Timmonsville police department
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A picture of 35-year-old Lucious Victor Jenerette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 25, 1954, now hangs inside a memorial wall at the Timmonsville Police Department. Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden made it his mission to do something to...
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Robeson Co. murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need help from the public with locating a suspect in a May 2022 homicide. Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, of Dillon, is wanted in relation to the death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont. McRae is...
Driver dies in Little River area crash on Highway 111, trooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person is dead after Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash with entrapment Thursday night around 8:15 p.m., according to Master Trooper Brian T. Lee with the SC Highway Patrol. Lee said a 2011 Ford Ranger was traveling south on...
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver in a fatal Little River crash Thursday night has been identified. Jason Stocks, 51, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 near Cemetery Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Willard said he died of traumatic injuries when...
