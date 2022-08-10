ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

First responders offer condolences after Florence Co. paramedic killed working crash scene

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss, Emma Parkhouse
wpde.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence County, SC
Accidents
City
Florence, SC
Florence County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Florence County, SC
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon following a crash in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to West Highway 501 and Enoch Road. The crash has lanes of traffic blocked as of 3:24 p.m. Drivers...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

One person shot at a bar in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
DILLON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramedic#First Responders#Traffic Accident#Florence Co#The Florence County Ems
wpde.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The driver in a fatal Little River crash Thursday night has been identified. Jason Stocks, 51, was involved in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 111 near Cemetery Road, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Willard said he died of traumatic injuries when...
LITTLE RIVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy