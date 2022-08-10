Effective: 2022-08-14 14:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-14 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Tazewell FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following county, Tazewell. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain that prompted the advisory has decreased to light rain. Minor flooding is possible as water from the earlier heavy rain collects in streams and other low lying areas. - This includes the following streams and drainages Bluestone River, West Fork Cove Creek, North Fork Clinch River, South Fork Clinch River, Clinch River, Dry Fork and West Fork Plum Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Tazewell... Tiptop - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO