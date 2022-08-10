ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durand, MI

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responds to water crisis mistrial

FLINT, Mich. – August 12, 2022. The following is a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the Flint water crisis bellwether mistrial:. As we learned yesterday, the jury delivered a mistrial in the case of four children who were residents of Flint in 2014-2015. They sought to hold former City of Flint consultants Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam responsible for medical problems the children suffered because of lead poisoning.
FLINT, MI
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.

Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Another member of Tuscola County white supremacist group sentenced

Another member of the Base, a white supremacist group founded in 2018 to advocate for violence against the government, was sentenced Wednesday by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt to court supervision and several years of probation. Tristan Webb, age 19, hosted a “hate camp” at his property in 2019, where...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12

The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Police investigating overnight shooting of man in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- Police are investigating the shooting of a man overnight in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Saginaw police officers and MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Dillon St., east of Unity Park on the city’s North Side.
SAGINAW, MI
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

