2,000+ call backlog prompts Washtenaw County to move away from housing support line provider
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Some callers to a central Washtenaw County intake line seeking emergency shelter, rental assistance and other aid in the midst of housing crises found only a voicemail inbox this spring. As a changeover in phone providers brought the system down temporarily, messages to the single...
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
cityofflint.com
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responds to water crisis mistrial
FLINT, Mich. – August 12, 2022. The following is a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the Flint water crisis bellwether mistrial:. As we learned yesterday, the jury delivered a mistrial in the case of four children who were residents of Flint in 2014-2015. They sought to hold former City of Flint consultants Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam responsible for medical problems the children suffered because of lead poisoning.
HometownLife.com
Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.
Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Another member of Tuscola County white supremacist group sentenced
Another member of the Base, a white supremacist group founded in 2018 to advocate for violence against the government, was sentenced Wednesday by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt to court supervision and several years of probation. Tristan Webb, age 19, hosted a “hate camp” at his property in 2019, where...
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12
The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
Police investigating overnight shooting of man in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- Police are investigating the shooting of a man overnight in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Saginaw police officers and MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Dillon St., east of Unity Park on the city’s North Side.
Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt, sheriff says
A small debt may have led to the killing of a Pontiac man Thursday at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Free Press. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office said late Thursday. ...
michiganradio.org
Police respond to disturbance outside home of Tribar Technologies CEO after chemical discharge
Police responded to a report of a disturbance Friday morning near the home of Tribar Technology CEO Kevin Cramton, according to the City of Northville Police Department. Tribar is the company responsible for the discharge of a carcinogenic chemical into the Huron River system late last month. A woman who...
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. A Genesee County judge has been relieved from his in-person docket amid sexual harassment allegations.
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
