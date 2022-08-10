Read full article on original website
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
We can all admit that we've seen some pretty funny things here in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's statues to signs and most importantly, random things that just pass us by, it's never a dull moment. Some Hudson Valley towns date back to the early 1600s so it's no surprise...
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi generational family that still occupies, it just celebrated their 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
One of Orange County's best Tuxedo and Tuxedo Park is known for many things but these four things might surprise you. Over the years we have learned lots of things about some of the smaller hometowns in the Hudson Valley. One of those towns, Tuxedo and Tuxedo Park has a lot of history, we've told you about it being the home to the super popular New York Renaissance Faire and possibly being the birthplace of the tuxedo that some wear when they are feeling fancy, but did you know about these four things?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
It's been the topic of a lot of conversations lately here in the Hudson Valley, the construction of various roundabouts in the area, and the lack of knowledge by motorists on how to properly navigate said roundabouts. A few weeks back we learned that a new roundabout or traffic circle...
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Calling all Harry Potter fans! A new interactive Harry Potter experience is coming to Westchester County this fall with Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience! Held at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, the immersive experience will take you and your kids into the forest to experience creatures and moments from the “Harry Potter™ and Fantastic Beasts™” films.
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
NEWBURGH – The next “Mrs. America” pageant winner, to be crowned next Friday, August 19, may very well be Kate Boydston, a graduate of Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh. The pageant will be held in Las Vegas. Boydston won the title of Mrs. New York American...
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
I grew up in Brewster, NY and graduated from Brewster High School (Class of '97). Because I grew up there and I host a radio show in the area, I'm always looking for. . Anyone who has lived in Brewster just laughed because they know, not many noteworthy events take place there.
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
