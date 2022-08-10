Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Seven fire departments from throughout Pennsylvania were called to a house fire in Ellwood City Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters said that at least two people made it out of the house safely.

Crews from Ellwood City, Wayne Township, Wampum, Perry and Chewton were called to the scene. Two fire departments from Beaver were also called.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

