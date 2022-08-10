ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-director Michael Knighton to launch ‘hostile bid’ to buy Manchester United from Glazers

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton claims to be planning a “hostile takeover” of the club in a bid to finally end the Glazer family ’s controversial reign.

Knighton came close to buying United in 1989 for £10m before a deal fell through, but spent several years on the Old Trafford board.

And amid continued fan unrest over the Glazers, who continue to leverage their ownership against significant debt and further soured supporter relations during the Super League scandal, Knighton believes it is time to end relieve the “inept” owners of the club.

“We are a club in crisis and we all know the reason why,” Knighton told Man Utd the Religion . “We have an inept and frankly useless ownership who know little about this game of football. Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and those are my objectives.

“I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have got some good pledges and good finance. We are now working on the offer document. Remember, it is a hostile bid – that simply means that the club isn’t officially for sale. But my intention is to present these owners with a legitimate, potent and commercial offer to say: ‘You have run out of road, it’s time go, because your time is up’.

“And frankly, the fans worldwide have had enough of this regime. The exciting feeling of a new season, which we all have, and that balloon of excitement that is there, it was all burst when we quickly saw the performance against Brighton. The club is in crisis and it will remain in crisis while we have this current ownership.”

Meanwhile the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) have begun a consultation process with members over proposals for the creation of a new Fan Share scheme. It is understood under the scheme fan shares would carry the same voting weight as ‘B’ shares owned by the Glazer family, although United’s owners would not profit from the scheme.

MUST believe having fans owning shares is the best long-term guarantee of ensuring supporters have a much greater influence over the direction of the club than in the past.

There were protests against the Glazer family’s ownership at Old Trafford last weekend ahead of United’s opening match of the season, and Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager, which they lost 2-1 to Brighton .

The Independent

Nottingham Forest notch entertaining win over West Ham as Premier League returns to City Ground

Nottingham Forest have more reasons than most to know that one goal can be enough. They have won two European Cups with 1-0 victories and, once again, they can savour the scoreline. Even if Taiwo Awoniyi’s scrappy strike will not be remembered for as long as the greatest moments in the careers of Trevor Francis and John Robertson, he provided another moment in Forest history. After a 23-year absence from the top flight, the Nigerian got their first goal back in the Premier League, securing a maiden win this millennium.As West Ham struck the woodwork twice, missed a penalty, had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stoppage-time header from Harry Kane earns Tottenham point at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off at full-time as Harry Kane snatched Tottenham a 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea.England captain Kane was anonymous until burying a header from an added-time corner, to leave honours even in a tempestuous London derby at a sweltering Stamford Bridge.Tuchel and Conte were both booked after Piere-Emile Hojbjerg slotted Spurs’ first goal, and the two managers were given their marching orders after the final whistle by referee Anthony Taylor.The two bosses twice clashed heads, first on the touchline then on the field at the final whistle, in what proved an unwanted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City’s sunscreen ban ‘very worrying’ – skin cancer charity

Manchester City have been criticised by a skin cancer charity after fans were told they could not take sun cream to the Etihad Stadium.City’s supporter services team responded to a fan’s enquiry on Twitter prior to Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth, where temperatures reached 31C, by saying: “Sun cream will not be permitted on entry into the stadium.“We advise supporters to apply this before coming and to bring a hat and water.”@ManCity Your supporter services team have got this wrong. You cannot expect a stadium full of fans (many of them children) not to have sunscreen with them. Help...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Nottingham Forest are aiming to bounce back from a demoralising loss at Newcastle last time out with a first home game of the Premier League game as they welcome West Ham United to the City Ground.Forest were well beaten by Newcastle despite only a 2-0 scoreline and will need the backing of their home crowd if they are to stay in the top flight this season.LIVE! Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs West HamThe Hammers also came up against a team too good for them, as Manchester City and Erling Haaland swept aside David Moyes’ team, and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham snatch dramatic late draw with Chelsea in feisty London derby

A new era at both clubs, a new outcome in this fixture, and some hilariously old-fashioned aggro.A match that went against all form by finishing all square between Chelsea and Tottenham also culminated in the two managers squaring up to each other, although that almost felt an inevitable ending to an occasion that crackled with emotion and fury. Both managers were sent off after Thomas Tuchel provoked Antonio Conte with the apparent firmness of his handshake, the absurdity of that sentence summing up what was a vintage piece of Premier League pantomime as it reaches its 30th anniversary.The most relevant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest v West Ham LIVE: Premier League result, final score & reaction as Forest seal memorable win

Nottingham Forest won their first Premier League home game for 23 years with a 1-0 success over West Ham.The City Ground had not hosted a top-flight match since 1999 and Taiwo Awoniyi ensured it was a winning homecoming for Forest with his first-half goal. The striker, who until Saturday night was the club’s record signing this summer, bundled home from close range to become the first Forest player to score a Premier League goal since Chris Bart-Williams all those years ago.It got them up and running after defeat at Newcastle on the opening weekend and, on this evidence, Steve Cooper’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ryan Giggs trial - live: Defendant found with ‘blood around mouth’ on night of arrest

The trial of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs resumed for its fifth day on Friday at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. You can follow what happened below.Mr Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.On Thursday, Ms Greville was forced to deny staging a tabloid newspaper photograph to “turn the public against” Mr Giggs, saying she had done so to “take back control”.She described the adverse impact her relationship with the retired football...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Great Britain enjoy rowing and gymnastics success in Munich

Great Britain’s rowers finished top of the medal table after enjoying further success on the final day of competition at the European Championships in Munich.Having claimed four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze at Oberschleissheim on Saturday, Britain picked up two more golds and a silver on Sunday to take their overall tally to 10.Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ed Fuller and Ollie Stanhope were dominant winners in the PR3 mixed coxed four, winning by almost 20 seconds from France, with Germany in third.Congratulations to the #GBRowingTeam for an amazing performance at the European Rowing Championships in Munich! 🏆The team...
SPORTS
The Independent

