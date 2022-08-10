ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Glee star Jane Lynch says leaving Funny Girl early has ‘nothing to do’ with Lea Michele’s casting

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Dsm7_0hBciwiH00

Jane Lynch has clarified that her early exit from the Broadway show Funny Girl has “nothing to do” with her former Glee co-star Lea Michele ’s casting.

Lynch’s last performance as Mrs Brice in the show will be on Sunday 14 August – three weeks earlier than she was supposed to finish up.

The news of her early departure comes after Michele was cast to replace Beanie Feldstein in the lead role of Fanny Brice. Michele’s first performance will be in early September.

In a new interview with Playbill , Lynch said: “I have a vacation August 14th, and then I had just like five shows after that, and it’s a six-hour flight, so I thought, ‘Let’s end it now.’ It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea.”

She added: “I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I’m thrilled for her. I love working with [current Fanny] Julie [Benko]. I loved working with Beanie. There’s no drama here. None.”

Michele faced criticism in 2020 after she shared a tweet dedicated to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter Movement. In response to the actor’s post, one of her former Glee co-stars, Samantha Ware, called Michele out for making her “first television gig a living hell”.

According to the actor, Michele had told everyone she would “s*** in Ware’s wig” if she could, “among other traumatic microaggressions”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBNED_0hBciwiH00

Following that tweet, some of Michele’s other former co-workers spoke up. One claimed that she had previously “threatened to have people fired” and “was terrifying” at the age of 12.

Michele later wrote a statement on Instagram to apologise for her past behaviour, noting how she wanted to “keep working to better [herself] and take responsibility for [her] actions”.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Justin Sylvester pushes Jenna Bush Hager away twice during Today show segment

An uncomfortable moment witnessed by Today show viewers has sparked a debate about consent.On Wednesday, Today Food hosted a segment with Jenna Bush Hager, guest co-host Justin Sylvester and guest Andy Baraghani, where the trio prepared a roast chicken.During the segment, Hager at one point placed her hand on Sylvester’s shoulder as she leaned in to watch the food preparation. The Today host then moved her hand to Sylvester’s other shoulder, at which point the co-host appeared to shrug Hager’s hand off.After removing her hand, Sylvester then proceeded to continue to make his boundaries clear as he lightly pushed...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
George Floyd
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Lea Michele
Variety

The Chicks Cover ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ in Heartfelt Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The Chicks performed a heartfelt rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” on Saturday as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. During the Chicks’ concert at the Gorge in Washington state, singer Natalie Maines told the audience: “We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John… I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like [ages] 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John.” Maines said the trio and their supporting band had rehearsed the song earlier that day before launching into a performance of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” one of Newton-John’s most memorable musical performances from “Grease.” Newton-John —...
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul Hollywood reveals why he tries to sneak ‘inappropriate’ word into every Bake Off episode

The Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has revealed why he tries to sneak an apparently “inappropriate” word into every episode.The presenter stars on the hit Channel 4 reality series alongside Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.Ahead of the premiere of the show’s 13th season later this year, Hollywood revealed that he was once chastised for his used of the word “moist”.“Someone once said to me they did not like the way I say ‘moist’ on Bake Off,” he told The Mirror.“They said it was an inappropriate word but I think it is a great word,” he...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Holland: Spider-Man star announces social media break citing mental health reasons

Tom Holland has said he is stepping away from social media for mental health-related reasons.The Spider-Man: Homecoming star has been absent from social media in recent weeks.Holland said he had deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps from his phone and did not intend to post in the forseeable future.In a video explaining the move, Holland said: “I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Glee#Funny Girl
The Independent

Salman Rushdie’s ex-wife Padma Lakshmi shares message of support after ‘Friday’s nightmare’

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi, the ex-wife of writer Salman Rushdie, has said he is “pulling through” after being stabbed on Friday (12 August).Rushdie, who who was once the subject of a fatwa for his writing, was attacked while on stage in western New York on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.You can follow the latest updates here.At the time of writing, Rushdie is still in hospital being treated for severe injuries. However, the author’s agent has said he is on the road to recovery.Writing on Twitter, Lakshmi told followers: “Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday’s nightmare....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Diana documentary director says response to Harry and Meghan ‘reminded’ him of the late Princess of Wales

The director of a new HBO new documentary about Princess Diana has said that he found parallels between the public’s response to the late royal, and that towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Speaking to People, The Princess director Ed Perkins explained that he started comparing the two time periods after he delved into the archives of Diana’s life.“For a space of about a month or two, it seemed like [Harry and Meghan] were the only thing people were talking about,” Perkins said. “Very few people were apathetic and it reminded me of the response I was seeing in the archive...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon star reveals strange way cast were made to audition for Game of Thrones spinoff

House of the Dragon star Eve Best has opened up about the unusual auditioning process for the high-profile Game of Thrones spinoff.The series, which debuts later this month, is set around 200 years before the events of HBO’s hit fantasy drama.In the series, Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragonrider and the daughter of of Prince Aemon Targaryen and Lady Jocelyn Baratheon. Speaking to The Guardian, she opened up about the audition for the role, and confessed to being a newcomer to the entire Game of Thrones lore.“I was a complete Game of Thrones virgin,” she said. “I knew...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy