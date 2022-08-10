Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday. On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).
Judge Says Michigan Gov. Whitmer Won’t Have To Testify In Abortion Lawsuit
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge turned down a request to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testify next week at a hearing about Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law. A judge said Whitmer is suing a group of county prosecutors in her role as governor, not a private citizen. An appeal is being pursued by lawyers representing prosecutors in Kent and Jackson counties. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham will hear arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of the law, which makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. A restraining order has been in...
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
Detroit News
Whitmer won't have to testify in abortion case, judge says; defendants appeal
Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham has ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not be forced to testify in the case she filed to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban — a decision that was almost immediately appealed to the state Court of Appeals. Cunningham said Wednesday that Whitmer established...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
2,000+ call backlog prompts Washtenaw County to move away from housing support line provider
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Some callers to a central Washtenaw County intake line seeking emergency shelter, rental assistance and other aid in the midst of housing crises found only a voicemail inbox this spring. As a changeover in phone providers brought the system down temporarily, messages to the single...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Michigan Woman Gets 6 Months in Prison for Debit Card Scheme
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced on August 9, 2022, in federal court to a charge of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Brittany White, age 28, of Lansing, Michigan, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of six months followed by...
Michigan man accused of hosting white supremacist "hate camp" on his property is sentenced to probation
A member of a white supremacist group will serve probation after he pleaded no contest to crimes including assessing whether vacant state properties in Michigan could be used for paramilitary training.
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
WILX-TV
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
Boil water advisory in SE Michigan after water main break
Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities.
abc12.com
Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election. Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount. Kelley...
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Yesterday's Showers
Rain & Temperature Records Broken After Saturday’s Showers Across West Michigan. Highs Struggled to break 60 degrees and continuous rain fell on the region.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
2 more staff members will not be returning to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this fall
The list of staff members leaving Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this year just got a little longer with the athletic director and director of operations leaving.
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
