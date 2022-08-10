ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain

By Gino Spocchia
 4 days ago

Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia ’s Yonah mountain, authorities said.

The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta , Georgia.

Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning , where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning.

As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on Tuesday however.

The announcement came after as a weather warning was issued for parts of northern Georgia, which was forecast to experience heavy rains and winds of up to 60mph on Tuesday, Fox5 reported.

Emergency services were called to the scene following the incident and the three injured soldiers were transferred to a nearby hospital following treatment from an Army medic, reports said.

Their names and those of the two killed have not been released.

It is the second weather related incident involving US Army soldiers stationed in Georgia in recent weeks following the death of a solider at Fort Gordon on 20 July in a lightning strike.

Nine other soldiers were injured in that strike.

The Independent has contacted the US Army for comment.

Comments / 135

Mary
4d ago

Deaths and injuries in the Military are not just contained in the battlefield. I saw many injuries, some horrific) in my 6 years in the Army. I was 1 of them.

Reply(44)
37
Depcom
4d ago

Spent 2 years without sleep on the trail at Benning back in the early 80s. Still got my round brown hanging on the wall above my framed awards and other military memorabilia. Funny how much your head grows over 40 years. That old stetson fit snuggly on my head back during those STRAC days but now it's about 5 sizes too small.

Reply(3)
16
Myself ME
4d ago

Older gentleman I use to deliver something daily too so I could get his mail and newspaper for him had a grandson living with him until he was drafted then I for .50 cents a trip would pedal the 19 miles round trip. Early one morning as I was carrying the two shiny milk buckets of milk that mom had filled to the spring house and saw a strange truck in the driveway. It was the old guy and mom was talking to him. I put the milk away and changed into my regular clothes. Mom gave me a hug and we were off to a city about ten miles away I had never been too. Lots of hills and gearing up and down and old guy was rusty driving. Railway station we back in and I let the tailgate down and watched all the traffic and people. Noticed everyone looking my way and turned to see a flag draped coffin on a railway cart his grandson. Rest of the story is unbelievable but for a later time.

Reply(2)
27
