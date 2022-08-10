(source: Shiawassee County Sheriff's Department) A man and a woman were both injured in a Shiawassee County crash Monday, August 8. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Durand and Lennon roads around 6:45 A.M. Police say a 30-year-old Corunna man was heading south on Durand in a white Chevy Silverado when his vehicle was struck by a Consumers Energy truck heading east on Lennon driven by a 55-year-old Corunna woman. The woman had failed to stop at the stop sign, according to police.

