Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Spanish tall ship to make special stop at Uptown Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Fans of historical sailing ships won’t be completely out of luck this year even though Bay City’s annual Tall Ship Celebration was canceled for 2022. A historical replica of a 1500s European ship is planning to dock in Bay City this month for special tours and photo opportunities.
jtv.tv
Events of August 12, 13, and 14, 2022
Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day-Bracelets $30. Veterans Day, Veterans admitted free. Schedule: 9 AM Open Beef Show, 11 AM Cornhole Contest, 1 PM 4-H Small Animal Livestock Buyers Luncheon, 2 PM 4-H Animal Auction. 2 PM Bingo Tent opens, 2 PM Rides open, 5 PM Bad Mojo on Keeley Stage. 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Grandstand Show: Twisted P Rodeo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eaton County church group aims to feed community free, chef-prepared meals
The members of Thrive Church in Eaton Rapids are combining resources and working to fill the food gap in Eaton County.
‘Your favorite block party is back’: 3rd annual The Block Party returns to downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Live DJs, music, food and nostalgic vibes are expected at this year’s 3rd annual The Block Party this week. The summertime outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, will be located at the the highest level of downtown’s J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure, located at 125 W. Kearsley St.
MSP investigating after boat is stolen in Stockbridge
Michigan State Police are investigating after a boat and a trailer were stolen in Stockbridge.
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
2 more staff members will not be returning to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this fall
The list of staff members leaving Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this year just got a little longer with the athletic director and director of operations leaving.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 13
Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves. A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Comments / 0