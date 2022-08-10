ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durand, MI

wsgw.com

Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
jtv.tv

Events of August 12, 13, and 14, 2022

Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day-Bracelets $30. Veterans Day, Veterans admitted free. Schedule: 9 AM Open Beef Show, 11 AM Cornhole Contest, 1 PM 4-H Small Animal Livestock Buyers Luncheon, 2 PM 4-H Animal Auction. 2 PM Bingo Tent opens, 2 PM Rides open, 5 PM Bad Mojo on Keeley Stage. 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Grandstand Show: Twisted P Rodeo.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 13

Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves. A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

