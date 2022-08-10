ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumann, AR

THV11

Man found guilty for 2020 Jonesboro stabbing death

JONESBORO, Ark. — On August 13, 2022, 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton was prosecuted for the murder of 57-year-old Ronald Voyles in Jonesboro in 2020. Following a four-day trial on Friday, August 12, 2022, a Craighead County jury found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. Circuit Judge...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a four-day trial, a jury finds a man guilty in the 2020 death of a Jonesboro man. Gabriel E. Walton, 20, was found guilty of Ronald Voyles’, 57, death. According to a news release by the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, deputy prosecuting attorneys Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner prosecuted Walton Friday.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
POCAHONTAS, AR
Trumann, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Trumann, AR
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Walton found guilty of 2020 killing

Jonesboro, Arkansas. Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton for Ronald Voyles’s August 2020 killing. After a four-day trial, a Craighead County jury Friday found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. And Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Walton to 45 years’ imprisonment.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
SENATOBIA, MS
Kait 8

1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Another reason not to leave personal belongings inside your vehicle. Memphis police say car thieves are using their cell phone cameras to look through tinted windows. During a crime forum in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, Crump station officers said it was a new tool being used by the bad guys looking for items […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Deputies recover non-active explosive device

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a bomb last week. Sheriff Kevin Bell explained an investigation is underway after authorities found an explosive device in a rural home. The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR

