Man found guilty for 2020 Jonesboro stabbing death
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing
Man arrested after police found drugs, paraphernalia during vehicle search
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old Manila man is behind bars after deputies were able to find drugs and paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle. Daniel Archer was arrested by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 12 for an incident on West County Road 314.
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
Walton found guilty of 2020 killing
Jonesboro, Arkansas. Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton for Ronald Voyles’s August 2020 killing. After a four-day trial, a Craighead County jury Friday found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. And Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Walton to 45 years’ imprisonment.
SENSE OF SECURITY: Area law enforcement train for active school shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – When a school shooting tragedy happens, we expect our first responders to be well trained and ready to respond. Throughout the summer, members of the Jonesboro Police Department sharpened their skills with hours of training. The training is invaluable when it comes to saving lives.
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
95-year-old woman missing after getting into van at senior center, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 95-year-old woman is missing after getting into someone’s car at a senior center, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said that Katherine Rinehart was dropped off by her caregiver at a senior center at 1300 Estate Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, August 12.
Two men rob 74-year-old while he was taking out the trash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men who they said robbed a 74-year-old man while he was taking out the trash. Police said the robbery happened in the 3900 block of Stuart Road on Monday, August 8 around 10:25 p.m. Police said, as the 74-year-old man...
Police identify man shot and killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) identified a man shot and killed in North Memphis last month. Beau Grauer was found inside a home in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street on Sunday, July 24, around 10:30 p.m. He had been shot and died from...
How thieves are using cell phones to see what’s inside your car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Another reason not to leave personal belongings inside your vehicle. Memphis police say car thieves are using their cell phone cameras to look through tinted windows. During a crime forum in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, Crump station officers said it was a new tool being used by the bad guys looking for items […]
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
Lawrence County man dead after standoff with law enforcement
A Portia man is dead after he was confronted by law enforcement after firing a gun outside of his home into a neighborhood on South Free Street.
Deputies recover non-active explosive device
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered a bomb last week. Sheriff Kevin Bell explained an investigation is underway after authorities found an explosive device in a rural home. The device contained an electric capacitator inside a mason jar filled with fluid. The...
SENSE OF SECURITY: How the Westside tragedy changed America’s response to school safety
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School shootings are nothing new. The first documented shooting in America dates back to 1764, when a student opened fire at a Greencastle, Pennsylvania, school, killing nine students. In 2022, school shootings reached the highest number in 20 years. Thirty-one people have been killed on school...
