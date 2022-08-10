ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

All children aged one to nine in London to be offered polio vaccine booster

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckNDI_0hBci02k00
The 19 sewage samples were from boroughs including Barnet, Camden, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

All children aged one to nine in London should receive a polio vaccination in the coming weeks, public health experts have said as a new booster programme is announced.

The UK Health Security Agency said that, since early February, 116 polioviruses had been identified in 19 sewage samples from boroughs in north-east and central London including Barnet, Camden, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest.

Experts say it is unclear how many people may have been infected but that, to date, no cases of polio – or related paralysis – have been reported.

With signs of community transmission of the virus, public health officials are hoping to curb its spread, and strengthen protection against paralysis, by ensuring all young children receive a polio vaccine in the next four to six weeks.

The newly announced booster programme for children aged one to nine, recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), is set to run alongside a previously announced polio vaccine catchup campaign, and will begin in boroughs of London where poliovirus has been detected and vaccination rates are low.

Parents and carers are advised that the programme will be offered via GPs, and that they will be contacted when it is their child’s turn to receive a vaccination.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said that for the majority of the population who are fully vaccinated against polio the risk was low.

“But we know the areas in London where the poliovirus is being transmitted have some of the lowest vaccination rates. This is why the virus is spreading in these communities and puts those residents not fully vaccinated at greater risk,” she said.

Saliba added that while polio was a serious infection that could cause paralysis, as a result of vaccinations the last case in the UK was in 1984.

“It is vital parents ensure their children are fully vaccinated for their age. Following JCVI advice, all children aged one to nine years in London need to have a dose of polio vaccine now – whether it’s an extra booster dose or just to catch up with their routine vaccinations. It will ensure a high level of protection from paralysis. This may also help stop the virus spreading further,” she said.

While a small number of polioviruses are detected in sewage in the UK each year, the large number detected over recent months is unusual, and appears to reflect transmission of the virus in the community.

Public health experts said it appeared such transmission was asymptomatic, and was likely to have been caused by an individual recently vaccinated with live oral polio vaccine (OPV) entering the UK. OPV generates excellent gut immunity against polio; however, people who have been recently vaccinated can shed vaccine-like virus in their faeces.

While this weakened form of the virus does not cause illness, the concern is that if it circulates it can gain mutations that increase its virulence, resulting in vaccine-derived poliovirus – which has the potential, albeit rare, to cause paralysis in those who are unvaccinated.

The UKHSA said that while most of the isolates from London sewage had so far involved vaccine-like poliovirus, some contain vaccine-derived poliovirus.

The UK switched from using OPV to an inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) in 2004. While IPV is very effective in preventing polio disease, it does not produce as good gut immunity as OPV, meaning it is possible fully vaccinated individuals could have an asymptomatic infection.

While public health officials believe that, combined with good hygiene, the IPV vaccine will be able to interrupt transmission, the Guardian understands that if this is not successful the use of OPV, which is not approved in the UK, may be considered.

In addition, sewage surveillance to track the spread of the virus is set to increase, with an additional 15 sites in London to begin sewage sampling this month and a similar number across England set to follow suit.

Dr Kathleen O’Reilly, an expert in polio at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said she welcomed the booster programme.

“News of the booster vaccine against polio will add extra protection to children under 10 in London where we now have considerable evidence of poliovirus circulation,” she said.

“The fact that polio has been detected in sewage gives us a critical opportunity to prevent polio disease – the sewage testing and vaccination response is a really worthwhile public health action that I hope will be highly effective.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Polio Vaccine#London Boroughs#Waltham Forest#Ukhsa
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy