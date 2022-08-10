ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament held on Saturday

WILTON (WGME) -- The annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament was held at the Wilson Lake Country Club Saturday. The event featured Maine high school coaches teeing it up against high school officials, with all of the money raised going towards the Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship. The fund was...
WILTON, ME
WGME

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

CBS13 receives National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence

PORTLAND (WGME) -- When you get good news, you often want to share it with the people who matter most, and for CBS13, that means our viewers. We learned Thursday that CBS13 received one of the top honors you can earn in journalism, and it's ultimately thanks to you for allowing us to tell your stories.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Yarmouth outdoor art festival returns

YARMOUTH (WGME) - If you drive through Yarmouth Saturday, you probably saw the dozens of artists painting landscapes around town. This weekend was the peak of the third annual Plein Air Art Festivalin. Arts and Craft shows along with a marketplace were set up in the center of town, with...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Grand jury indicts Acadia murder suspect

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car at Acadia National Park has now been indicted for murder. Thirty-five-year-old Raymond Lester is facing a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A grand jury indicted him Thursday. In June, police say Lester drove into...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

CBS 13 says goodbye to anchor Jenn Long

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a bittersweet day for the team at CBS13. After more than nine years, from a rookie right out of grad school to a newsroom leader, it was Jenn Long’s last day. This was no easy decision. From early morning live shots to the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bust

LIBERTY (WGME) -- Maine State Police seized a cannon, a side-by-side and numerous firearms during a drug bust in Liberty August 4. Police were at the scene on School Ridge Road to look for 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the home and was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
LIBERTY, ME
WGME

2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
CONWAY, NH
WGME

Sea Dogs win third straight in thrilling fashion

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the third straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs were involved in some late-inning drama. The Sea Dogs trailed for much of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but they managed to come back and win their third straight game, 6-5.
PORTLAND, ME

