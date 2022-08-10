Read full article on original website
WGME
How safe are amusement rides in Maine? I-Team looks at the state inspection process
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Trips to fairs or amusement parks are a big draw for families during the summer and fall in Maine, but last month, what was supposed to be a fun night out left some of them frightened. "Everyone gasped and I looked and this kid just...
WGME
Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
WGME
Former Mainer gets 8 months in prison for role in January 6 insurrection
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man formerly from Maine has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Glen Mitchell Simon is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them. Simon was reportedly from Minot but has...
WGME
Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
WGME
Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
WGME
Annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament held on Saturday
WILTON (WGME) -- The annual Battle for the Whistle Golf Tournament was held at the Wilson Lake Country Club Saturday. The event featured Maine high school coaches teeing it up against high school officials, with all of the money raised going towards the Lisa Eid Memorial Scholarship. The fund was...
WGME
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
WGME
CBS13 receives National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence
PORTLAND (WGME) -- When you get good news, you often want to share it with the people who matter most, and for CBS13, that means our viewers. We learned Thursday that CBS13 received one of the top honors you can earn in journalism, and it's ultimately thanks to you for allowing us to tell your stories.
WGME
Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
WGME
Yarmouth outdoor art festival returns
YARMOUTH (WGME) - If you drive through Yarmouth Saturday, you probably saw the dozens of artists painting landscapes around town. This weekend was the peak of the third annual Plein Air Art Festivalin. Arts and Craft shows along with a marketplace were set up in the center of town, with...
WGME
Grand jury indicts Acadia murder suspect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car at Acadia National Park has now been indicted for murder. Thirty-five-year-old Raymond Lester is facing a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A grand jury indicted him Thursday. In June, police say Lester drove into...
WGME
CBS 13 says goodbye to anchor Jenn Long
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a bittersweet day for the team at CBS13. After more than nine years, from a rookie right out of grad school to a newsroom leader, it was Jenn Long’s last day. This was no easy decision. From early morning live shots to the...
WGME
'It brought back a flood of memories': Naples Causeway Classic returns for 29th year
NAPLES (WGME) -- The Naples Causeway Classic Boat and Car weekend is back for its 29th year. From up on land to down on the lake, there's a lot to see at the show. When Doug Farquharson saw the amphicar about to drive into Long Lake, he came running. "It...
WGME
Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bust
LIBERTY (WGME) -- Maine State Police seized a cannon, a side-by-side and numerous firearms during a drug bust in Liberty August 4. Police were at the scene on School Ridge Road to look for 27-year-old Cole Libby, who lived at the home and was wanted on warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
WGME
2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
WGME
Sea Dogs win third straight in thrilling fashion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the third straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs were involved in some late-inning drama. The Sea Dogs trailed for much of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but they managed to come back and win their third straight game, 6-5.
WGME
Father killed in Industry house fire, rest of family makes it out safe
INDUSRTY (WGME) -- The Fire Marshal's office says a man was killed in an early morning house fire in Industry Friday. Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the fire at 14 Moe’s Cove Road, where a family of four lived. The mother and two children in the home were...
