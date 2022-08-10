Read full article on original website
BBC
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Neighbours' fury over junk-filled bungalow left to rot next to their £1million homes in Cheshire village
Residents of a leafy village have been left outraged after squatters took up residence in an ruined and rubbish-filled bungalow neighbouring £1million houses that has been abandoned so long trees are growing out of it. The home in Mere, Cheshire, branded an 'eyesore' and a 'fire and health hazard'...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
'Granddad, I am coming straight home': What 'frightened to death' mother who was 'in a hell of a state' after going missing with her boy, four, in Turkey told family when she learned she was subject of international search
The family of a four-year-old British boy and his mother who went missing after travelling to Turkey have spoke of their relief after both were found safe and well. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. They are likely to have spent time with his father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells, while in Turkey.
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Man refused entry into bar for a pint because he was 'too old'
While getting turned away at the pub for being too young is nothing new, one man experienced the exact opposite when he was refused entry for being 'too old'. Anthony Severs had been out for a few bevvies on 25 July when he decided to swing by Irish bar McCooley's in Liverpool at around 10pm to shelter from the rain - and grab a pint while he was at it.
Do I need planning permission to knock through from my terrace house to a downstairs flat next door that I want to buy?
I live in a terraced house but it has a small kitchen and garden. I am thinking of buying the next door flat. It's basically just the downstairs. Were I to ever manage this, would I need permission to knock my kitchen into theirs and add a door on the front under part of the house to connect them?
Man snuck on to a flight without a ticket and passengers feared a bomb was on board, report says
Passengers thought there was a bomb onboard after a man was removed from a flight after the crew discovered he did not have a ticket.
Social worker claims a homeless man lay 'stone dead' in the centre of a major city for more than an hour before anyone noticed
A 55-year-old man who had been sleeping rough was 'stone dead' for more than an hour in a western Sydney city precinct before anybody noticed. A social worker has told a NSW parliamentary inquiry there was a percentage of people sleeping rough who didn't want to be found. 'The hiddens...
Fury as star of Channel 5's 'The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' dumps remains of 'eyesore' static caravan on public lawn outside her home as it is finally demolished following years of complaints from locals
A star of 'The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door' has finally demolished an illegal caravan in her garden after a long row with her neighbours - but has angered them further by failing to clear up the debris. Lillie Goddard and her disabled mother were said to be living in the...
Single mother reveals how she sold her £570,000 six-bed Edinburgh townhouse to live in a van and set up a dog training business on a farm ruined by fly-tippers in the Pentland Hills on Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild
A single mother-of-two revealed how she sold her £570,000 Edinburgh townhouse and lived in a transit van to pour all her savings into building a dog training centre on tonight's Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Rizia, 63, from Edinburgh, appears on the Channel 5 programme tonight and...
Heartbroken grandparents of boy, 4, who has disappeared in Turkey along with their daughter beg her to 'just come home'
The parents of a mother missing in Turkey with her four-year-old son urged her this afternoon to 'Just come home.'. George Jack Temperley-Wells is believed to have travelled to Antalya with mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley on June 29 this year before both vanished. Last night grandparents Maureen and George, who...
Map shows UK covered in yellow as Met Office warns of 'scary' heatwave
Satellite images of the UK make for scary viewing as they show how parts of Britain have turned a desert-like yellow due to the heatwave and recent dry weather. The Met Office issued a four-day extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales that came into effect today (11 August).
BBC
Swindon wheelchair user 'humiliated' by airline treatment
A woman who uses an electric wheelchair said she was left feeling "humiliated" by the way she was treated on a flight. Geraldine Freeman, from Swindon, flew from Bristol Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands with Jet2 in July. She said she was told by a cabin crew member...
Council planning chiefs apologise after 'monstrosity' house extension was approved without any objections after they told them it would be 'well screened' by trees
Council planning chiefs have apologise after a 'monstrosity' house extension was approved without any objections from neighbours because they told them it would be 'well screened' by trees. City of York Council said a garden room proposed at the property would be 'barely visible' because it would be covered by...
Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there
Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
