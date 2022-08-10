NASCAR, youth baseball world series bring revenue to the Metro-Richmond area this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – What do baseball and NASCAR have in common? They’re both headed to Richmond this week. Henrico County will host The Babe Ruth World Series and the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend.

Baseball

Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association is hosting the 13u Babe Ruth World Series Youth Baseball tournament for the fifth time in the last 15 years. The event will bring over 350 players, coaches, and families to the Henrico area. The athletic association will host over nine teams across the country from August 10 – 20 at the RF&P Park.

The games will begin on Friday, Aug. 12, and continue through Friday, Aug. 19, with Saturday, Aug. 20 being reserved as a rain date. All games are open to the public, according to Henrico County. In addition, a livestream of the games will be available through the HiCast Sports Network, and a full tournament schedule will be posted on Glen Allen Sports’ website.

NASCAR

Richmond is also getting ready to start its engines.

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at the Richmond Raceway this weekend. The green flag will wave at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

NASCAR last came to Richmond in April for one of the first races this season and provided a night full of entertainment. Now, the race starts earlier in the day to entertain the whole family.

The events will kick off at 4 p.m. on Thursday with Bubba Wallace’s Block Party – a free event for the whole family. Including live music performances from Virginia State University’s marching band and rapper Wale.

The block party will also feature live pit stops, a NASCAR gaming hauler with iRacing, and a food truck village serving up local bites from several Black-owned food vendors, including Deddle’s Mini Donuts, Fantabulous Chef Service LLC, Hooks Lunchbox, K&M Salmon Balls & Cakes, Kingzz Water Ice, Taste Good Authentic JA Flava, and Traditionz Mobile Kitchen.

You can find more information about the race and events here.

