Read full article on original website
Related
threeriversnews.com
MARGARET C. RICE
Margaret C. Rice, 89, of Three Rivers, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home with her children at her bedside. She was born in Sturgis, MI on December 10, 1932 the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Yesh) Cholometes. She lived across the road (US-12) from her parent’s restaurant in White Pigeon, where she graduated high school and worked at G&A Truck Line. She was married to Harold D. Rice in St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon on February 9, 1952, moved to Three Rivers and they celebrated 60 years together. Margaret stayed at home to raise her eight children and was then employed at the Family Pharmacy and later sought a license to sell real estate in Three Rivers. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Daughters of Mary and school committees. She volunteered for the Three Rivers Hospital Auxiliary for many years and enjoyed working in the gift shop. She was a member of the Three Rivers Eagles auxiliary, loved playing cards with her many friends, and enjoyed winters in Florida with her husband Harold. She loved camping, dining and travelling to new and different places.
threeriversnews.com
Second Airfield Drags considered successful
THREE RIVERS — Two days of classic car drag racing at the Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport is in the books. The second annual Airfield Drags event at the airport was held last weekend, with both organizers and racers saying this year’s event went very smoothly. “It...
threeriversnews.com
Annual Captain's Cruise raises money for TRHS student scholarships
THREE RIVERS — An annual scholarship fundraising tradition at the Three Rivers Elks Lodge #1248 took place for the 18th time Saturday morning. The 18th annual Captain’s Cruise at the Elks, a motorcycle cruise around the area with over 50 bikers and 90 people overall in attendance, helped raise money for the Elks’ Scholarship Program, which every year gives out a few scholarships to Three Rivers High School seniors and a college student who went to TRHS.
threeriversnews.com
TR school board set to discuss potential guidance on classroom displays
THREE RIVERS — Possible guidance on how Three Rivers Community Schools handles classroom displays in schools will be headed to the full TRCS Board of Education next week. The school board’s policy committee held a public meeting regarding a potential policy on classroom displays Monday, ultimately deciding to send the draft guidelines, with the addition of a rundown of the appeals process, on to the full board for further discussion and a first reading at their next meeting Monday, Aug. 15.
Comments / 0