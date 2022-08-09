Margaret C. Rice, 89, of Three Rivers, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her home with her children at her bedside. She was born in Sturgis, MI on December 10, 1932 the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Yesh) Cholometes. She lived across the road (US-12) from her parent’s restaurant in White Pigeon, where she graduated high school and worked at G&A Truck Line. She was married to Harold D. Rice in St. Joseph Catholic Church in White Pigeon on February 9, 1952, moved to Three Rivers and they celebrated 60 years together. Margaret stayed at home to raise her eight children and was then employed at the Family Pharmacy and later sought a license to sell real estate in Three Rivers. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Daughters of Mary and school committees. She volunteered for the Three Rivers Hospital Auxiliary for many years and enjoyed working in the gift shop. She was a member of the Three Rivers Eagles auxiliary, loved playing cards with her many friends, and enjoyed winters in Florida with her husband Harold. She loved camping, dining and travelling to new and different places.

