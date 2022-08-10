Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella Cressman
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
East Northport affordable housing complex gets final funding approved by Suffolk County
An affordable housing project over 40 years in the making is a step closer to getting built.
Apothecarium, Lodi’s dispensary with drive-thru option, holds grand opening party
A Lodi dispensary that features New Jersey’s first drive-thru option is holding a grand opening celebration today.
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
Newark fire chief: Firefighter injured in partial home collapse
A firefighter has been hospitalized after being hurt while responding to a house fire in Newark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
A man in a wheelchair luckily escaped a blaze in his home on Brewster on Wednesday. Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home. Firefighters not only battled the heat, but also a lack of fire...
Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam
Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources.
News 12
Alert Center: Fire destroys Blooming Grove home
Fire totally destroyed a home in Blooming Grove overnight. The Woodbury Fire Department posted photos of the flames engulfing the home on Craigville Road. The department says this was a two-alarm fire. There haven't been any reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple fire departments battle Litchfield house fire
Eight fire departments responded to a large house fire in Litchfield on Saturday.
Community mourns as Sea Bright ocean rescue captain dies suddenly at 53
A community is in mourning following the sudden death of a well-known lifeguard in Sea Bright.
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Missing Island Park man located
Police say a man reported missing from Island Park has been located. Samuel Harrison, 47, was reported missing Thursday night after visiting a friend, according to detectives. It is not clear where Harrison was located, but police initially said his possible destination could be East Hampton.
Activists bring fresh food to Sing Sing inmates following care package ban
In response to a ban on care packages in state prisons, activists are working to get fresh food to inmates at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining.
Alert Center: School bus involved in crash with BMW in Dutchess County
The accident happened Friday in the town of Wappinger on Route 9 between Old Hopewell Road and Myders Corners Road.
Suffolk police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ronkonkoma
Suffolk police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Ronkonkoma early this morning.
Police investigate Route 9 crash involving mini school bus in Dutchess County
Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school that shut down a major road in Dutchess County on Friday.
