News 12

Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire

A man in a wheelchair luckily escaped a blaze in his home on Brewster on Wednesday. Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home. Firefighters not only battled the heat, but also a lack of fire...
BREWSTER, NY
News 12

Alert Center: Fire destroys Blooming Grove home

Fire totally destroyed a home in Blooming Grove overnight. The Woodbury Fire Department posted photos of the flames engulfing the home on Craigville Road. The department says this was a two-alarm fire. There haven't been any reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
News 12

Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries

Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
SEAFORD, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Missing Island Park man located

Police say a man reported missing from Island Park has been located. Samuel Harrison, 47, was reported missing Thursday night after visiting a friend, according to detectives. It is not clear where Harrison was located, but police initially said his possible destination could be East Hampton.
ISLAND PARK, NY

