If you don’t know how to take care of plants, the problem might be that you’re giving them too much water. Or maybe you’re not watering them enough? It can be tough to figure out how much to give and even harder to keep to a specific schedule. The third-generation Eve Aqua can help you stick to the right amount of water at the right time of day. At-home gardening — whether indoors or in your yard — grew popular during the pandemic and introduced even more people to horticulture. Of course, that also means more people have discovered where they...

ELECTRONICS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO