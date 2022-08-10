Read full article on original website
NYC Council revisits bill to ban most background checks—including criminal—by landlords
An anti-discrimination bill that would ban most New York City landlords from considering criminal history in assessing tenants was reintroduced in the City Council on Thursday after succumbing to resistance last year from property owners and some residents. Supporters of the bill view the legislation as an important step toward...
LMP closer to dissolution with pending sale of 6 dealerships
Last month, LMP said it signed an agreement to sell its Stellantis store in White Plains, N.Y., which it expects will generate $15.8 million. That transaction also is expected to close in October. LMP has not reported a sales agreement for the one remaining franchised dealership in its portfolio, a...
“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” coming to Westchester County in October
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Twenty-five years after the first “Harry Potter” book was published, his wizarding world just keeps growing with movies, theme parks, and now an interactive experience in Westchester County. Friday, CBS2’s Tony Aiello visited the state park that will host “Harry Potter’s Forbidden Forest.”...
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak
LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
Open Streets in Park Slope gives Brooklyn nabe a small-town feel, celebrates its 100th day
Park Slope’s Open Streets program is celebrating its 100th day — and residents and merchants want the road-closure arrangement to live forever. Despite the obstacles of closing off 17 blocks of prime real estate to most traffic on a weekend, the business district in Park Slope calls it a win.
Police: 3 injured in machete attack at Patchogue sporting goods store, suspect arrested
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. — Three people were injured in a machete attack on Long Island on Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the DICK’s Sporting Goods on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue. Suffolk County Police say Treyvius Tunstall asked a DICK’s employee about purchasing rifles and showed the...
Boil water advisory lifted for Newark Water customers affected by water main break
BELLEVILLE, N.J. — A boil water advisory has been lifted days after a water main break in Belleville. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced Saturday that Newark Water and Sewer Utilities customers who had been affected by Tuesday’s water main break are no longer under the advisory and the water quality has been deemed safe to drink.
Brush fire shuts down transition road at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk
A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night. Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Man found dead inside garbage compactor in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — A man was found dead early Friday morning inside a garbage compactor in Brooklyn. The FDNY responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no...
