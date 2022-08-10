A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night. Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO