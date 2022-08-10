ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

LMP closer to dissolution with pending sale of 6 dealerships

Last month, LMP said it signed an agreement to sell its Stellantis store in White Plains, N.Y., which it expects will generate $15.8 million. That transaction also is expected to close in October. LMP has not reported a sales agreement for the one remaining franchised dealership in its portfolio, a...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
EPA: High levels of cancer-causing chemicals found in 2 New Jersey towns caused by factory leak

LINDEN, N.J. — High levels of cancer-causing chemicals were found in two New Jersey towns. The toxic gas ethylene oxide was found in Linden and Franklin. The Environmental Protection Agency says the gas leaked from nearby commercial sterilization factories. The chemical is used to sterilize items and to make products like anti-freeze and plastic bottles.
LINDEN, NJ
Brush fire shuts down transition road at 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk

A brush fire near the 605 and 105 freeways in Norwalk has shut down a transition road while firefighters work to knock down the blaze Thursday night. Firefighters were first called at 6:05 p.m. to the 105 and Hoxie Avenue for a report of a fire on the side of the freeway, said Imy Velderrain of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
NORWALK, CT
Man found dead inside garbage compactor in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — A man was found dead early Friday morning inside a garbage compactor in Brooklyn. The FDNY responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a building on Gates Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no...
BROOKLYN, NY

