Darin Zirfas
4d ago

So straight up Satanists?? I'm Indigenous myself and stand up for the Indigenous,but I refuse to stand for Satanic Rituals sorry! Too those whom say satanists have rights are warped in the head and misconstrued trying to rewrite laws so they can get away with their heinous acts upon humanity! Trying to get people to think human sacrifice is normal human behavior.... Catholic Religion is pushing it too!

T. Bone........
3d ago

This is a Celebration not a Satanism,.....if you only ask the Native Americans then you would know,......Don't try to Speak for the Original Americans,....!

Trisha
4d ago

sad, that some people love to burn,🔥🔥🔥. Praise and worship and glory and honor be to my beautiful Lord and savior Jesus Christ only he can save your soul from a burning hell and eternal separation from God.

Fox News

Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report

An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report. The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are "fed up" with the growing number of Americans, many from California, moving to and visiting the country, which has contributed to a rise in rent and a shift from Spanish to English in some places.
IMMIGRATION
City Journal

The Latin American Left Is in Flames

We are witnessing a revolution, it seems. The six largest countries on the Latin-American continent have gone over to the Left—a Left of words and promises that, unsurprisingly, are already proving untenable. In Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, or AMLO, has been president since 2018. A career politician, he renounced his socialist commitments at the outset of his presidency to save the country’s ruined public finances. But other, less experienced leaders on the left, prisoners of their ideology and of their programs, as generous as they are demagogic, already find themselves up against the wall of reality: the economy, for its part, does not lie.
SOCIETY
Vice

Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

At least 1,000 Dead In Violence Around Port-Au-Prince, Haiti

Hundreds of people are feared dead in the latest battle between gangs in Cité Soleil, bringing the total number of reported killings across Haiti’s capital this year to nearly 1,000. The Haitian Times reports that the violence has also left hundreds of children to makeshift shelters seeking safety.
PUBLIC SAFETY
