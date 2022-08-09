Read full article on original website
STEVEN J. HIATT
Steven J. Hiatt, age 65 of Three Rivers died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home following a two-month illness. He was born in Three Rivers on November 1, 1956 the son of John and Dorothy (Carpenter) Hiatt. He was a member of the Mendon High School class of 1974. Steve was married to Clair McWatters, and they were later divorced. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially carp fishing on Portage Lake. He was a sports fanatic with a great memory of statistics and history. He played golf and in slow-pitch softball leagues, and was a NASCAR fan. He was greatly interested in the study of the galaxy, and beyond. After his terminal diagnosis with cancer, his one regret was not being able to see the Detroit Lions win a championship.
Annual Captain's Cruise raises money for TRHS student scholarships
THREE RIVERS — An annual scholarship fundraising tradition at the Three Rivers Elks Lodge #1248 took place for the 18th time Saturday morning. The 18th annual Captain’s Cruise at the Elks, a motorcycle cruise around the area with over 50 bikers and 90 people overall in attendance, helped raise money for the Elks’ Scholarship Program, which every year gives out a few scholarships to Three Rivers High School seniors and a college student who went to TRHS.
Second Airfield Drags considered successful
THREE RIVERS — Two days of classic car drag racing at the Three Rivers Municipal Dr. Haines Airport is in the books. The second annual Airfield Drags event at the airport was held last weekend, with both organizers and racers saying this year’s event went very smoothly. “It...
TR school board set to discuss potential guidance on classroom displays
THREE RIVERS — Possible guidance on how Three Rivers Community Schools handles classroom displays in schools will be headed to the full TRCS Board of Education next week. The school board’s policy committee held a public meeting regarding a potential policy on classroom displays Monday, ultimately deciding to send the draft guidelines, with the addition of a rundown of the appeals process, on to the full board for further discussion and a first reading at their next meeting Monday, Aug. 15.
