Steven J. Hiatt, age 65 of Three Rivers died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home following a two-month illness. He was born in Three Rivers on November 1, 1956 the son of John and Dorothy (Carpenter) Hiatt. He was a member of the Mendon High School class of 1974. Steve was married to Clair McWatters, and they were later divorced. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially carp fishing on Portage Lake. He was a sports fanatic with a great memory of statistics and history. He played golf and in slow-pitch softball leagues, and was a NASCAR fan. He was greatly interested in the study of the galaxy, and beyond. After his terminal diagnosis with cancer, his one regret was not being able to see the Detroit Lions win a championship.

2 DAYS AGO