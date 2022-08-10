ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

TSTA survey says 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting

HOUSTON – A troubling new survey released this week shines a light on the context behind a teacher shortage crisis seen around the country. The Texas State Teachers Association survey revealed that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting as educators’ morale sinks. The survey cited concerns of lack of support on various levels, including public opinion of teachers, an un-safe school environment and lack of support from the state legislature.
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
Goal Stalking

Pasadena – Summer Barnhill is living a life better than she ever imagined. Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp, met up with Summer, a graduate of San Jacinto College, at the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jac’s Central Campus to take a look at, well, the science behind making dreams come true.
Texas Children's Hospital offering vaccinations to children ahead of new school year

HOUSTON – As Houston-area children start a new school year, the Texas Children’s Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to make sure they are better prepared. In a news release, the hospital will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children six months and older. Vaccinations will also be offered to parents if needed.
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD

In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
Education
Back to school anxiety: What triggers it and how parents can help

We are counting down to the first day of school and most districts in our area head back over the next two weeks. If you have anxious kids, it’s never too late to talk about how they’re feeling. Leslie Taylor, a child psychologist with UTHealth Houston, appeared on...
Community spotlight: Fairytale Endings Rescue in Houston

On KPRC 2+ we highlight organizations doing great things in our community. This week, we’re introducing you to Fairytale Endings Rescue, a nonprofit organization that helps find safe and loving homes for rescue animals. Watch the video at the top of the page to learn more about the organization.
