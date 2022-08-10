THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.

