Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Houston ISD Superintendent talks school safety at state’s largest district
As the state’s largest school district prepares to start school, the challenge has been to make sure the Houston ISD police department are ready if an active shooter attacks children or staff. Superintendent Millard House II says he wants to be prepared for it. “No one wants to see...
Click2Houston.com
TSTA survey says 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting
HOUSTON – A troubling new survey released this week shines a light on the context behind a teacher shortage crisis seen around the country. The Texas State Teachers Association survey revealed that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting as educators’ morale sinks. The survey cited concerns of lack of support on various levels, including public opinion of teachers, an un-safe school environment and lack of support from the state legislature.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Student Named 18 Under 18 for Exceptional Service Efforts
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Some of the most passionate people are students under 18 years old. They recognize that it can take just one person to make a difference in the world, and they’re not waiting until they’re adults to act. Mobis Bassir of The Woodlands, TX was awarded the 18 Under 18 Award by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). This scholarship was established to recognize students under 18 years old who spread positivity within their communities. By submitting a video, students showcased how their styles of leadership are contagious within their communities and demonstrated how they will utilize this passion moving forward into their college careers. Mobis was one of 18 students who were selected to each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her video submission.
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
Click2Houston.com
Free or reduced-priced meals: Houston ISD opens application for students attending these schools
HOUSTON – Students who will attend certain Houston ISD schools can apply for free or reduced-price meals for the 2022-2023 school year as long as they meet certain requirements. In a release on Thursday, nine HISD schools will participate in the application process. Beginning this month, the district will...
Montgomery ISD combats student vaping with new bathroom sensors
Sensors designed to monitor air quality, THC, vaping, carbon dioxide, and aggression and tampering of the device were installed in six high school bathrooms.
Click2Houston.com
Goal Stalking
Pasadena – Summer Barnhill is living a life better than she ever imagined. Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp, met up with Summer, a graduate of San Jacinto College, at the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jac’s Central Campus to take a look at, well, the science behind making dreams come true.
Click2Houston.com
HISD trustees to vote on budget to purchase weapons for district police officers to ensure better security
HOUSTON – HISD officials said they have acknowledged security concerns. Parents say they’re happy to hear about HISD’s commitment to safer schools, but they want to see action that will ensure better security, which could come at Thursday’s board meeting. “If we can’t, as parents, feel...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Children’s Hospital offering vaccinations to children ahead of new school year
HOUSTON – As Houston-area children start a new school year, the Texas Children’s Hospital is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to make sure they are better prepared. In a news release, the hospital will be offering both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children six months and older. Vaccinations will also be offered to parents if needed.
Here's how student enrollment, number of teachers have declined in Houston ISD
In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In Houston ISD, the number of teachers as well as overall student enrollment has seen a downward trend over the past the years. However, the average starting salary for a teacher in the district has increased over the years.
'Houston University' uses fake address, phony faculty to sign up students
HOUSTON — An online university website with a similar-sounding name to the University of Houston is using an address that doesn’t exist and posting faculty who are fake, KHOU 11 Investigates has discovered. A day after the KHOU 11 Investigates report, the website was no longer working. At...
Click2Houston.com
Back to school anxiety: What triggers it and how parents can help
We are counting down to the first day of school and most districts in our area head back over the next two weeks. If you have anxious kids, it’s never too late to talk about how they’re feeling. Leslie Taylor, a child psychologist with UTHealth Houston, appeared on...
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
Click2Houston.com
HISD approves more than $2M budget to purchase weapons, gear to protect district police, students
The Houston Independent School District Board approved Thursday night a $2.3 million budget to purchase weapons and other gear to fully equip officers for any possible active shooter situations. The funds will be used to buy rifles, dozens of ballistics plates, bullet proof vests, ammunition, communication devices and more for...
Click2Houston.com
22-year-old raising little brother after parents passed away gifted remodeled home in Katy
KATY, Texas – A Katy organization and numerous volunteers came together to renovate a home for two brothers who lost their parents. “I love it,” said Jaylan Gray. “I’m speechless, way more than we asked for. Completely grateful.”. Twenty-two-year-old Jaylan and his brother Julian, 12, got...
'It was a bad day for Conroe': Conroe city administrator fired and city CFO resigns on same day
A divided city council saw two of Conroe's leadership roles being shuffled in one day. One of the ousted leaders served the city for 25 years.
Click2Houston.com
Community spotlight: Fairytale Endings Rescue in Houston
On KPRC 2+ we highlight organizations doing great things in our community. This week, we’re introducing you to Fairytale Endings Rescue, a nonprofit organization that helps find safe and loving homes for rescue animals. Watch the video at the top of the page to learn more about the organization.
KEDM
4 years after a school shooting in a small Texas city, 'There is still a lot of pain'
In May 2018, after a high school shooting killed 10 people, the Santa Fe, Texas, Resiliency Center opened in a church. Any resident could see a counselor, attend a support group, and take part in a healing mandala coloring class, music therapy, or a workshop on emotional first aid — all free of charge.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
