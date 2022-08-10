ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Winning Streak Ends for Bowie on Ninth Walk-Off Loss

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
AKRON, OH – Things were looking so nice for Bowie on Tuesday, as they angled toward their ninth-consecutive win. As the night closed in their series opener with the Akron RubberDucks, Bowie was instead left heartbroken, as the Baysox suffered their ninth walk-off loss of the season, 6-5. Bowie lead 5-3 in the ninth inning.

Akron did have the opening lead in the game when Johnkensy Noel lined a two-RBI single to center field in the first inning. Things settled for Drew Rom after that first inning, however, as the lefty struck out seven batters, and only allowed one more run on a string of singles in the fifth inning, including an RBI by Bryan Lavastida.

Bowie jumped ahead to a 4-2 edge in the third inning against Akron starter Jaime Arias, as Hudson Haskin lined an RBI single, and Cesar Prieto belted a three-run home run, his third of the season. Sidearm pitcher Robert Broom kept Bowie scoreless into the seventh inning after the burst.

Joey Ortiz extended his hit streak to 16 consecutive games with an RBI single in the seventh inning, giving Bowie the two-run lead off of Aaron Pinto, but Randy Labaut (W, 2-1) held Bowie empty for the rest of the night.

Following two strong innings of relief by Griffin McLarty, Clayton McGinness struck out the side in the eighth inning.

After two singles and two outs in the ninth inning, McGinness (L, 1-1) had two different batters at two strikes, but allowed consecutive RBI singles to Brayan Rocchio and Lavastida to tie the game. As Bowie made a change to Easton Lucas, Micah Pries still lifted a single to left field to drive in the winning run. Akron scored all six of their runs with two outs.

As Bowie has their winning streak close, they fall back to .500 on the season at 51-51, and 24-9 in the second half. Bowie and Akron will continue their seven-game series on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

