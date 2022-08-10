ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLFHo_0hBcdys200

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.

Virginia State Police say they responded around 9:15 p.m. to the I-664 northbound ramp to I-64 and found the victim with “serious but non life-threatening” injuries. He was taken to Riverside Regional for treatment.

Police say the victim wasn’t able to describe the suspect or vehicle, but the victim was heading north when the unknown suspect vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact State Police (757)- 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 3

Jessica Lee
4d ago

Are we really going to act like there isn’t a serial shooter out here?

Reply(1)
10
Related
13News Now

PPD investigating gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon. In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd. A man was shot and seriously hurt...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating deadly crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Petersburg Police and Virginia State Police are investigating what caused a deadly crash on Spring Street in the city early Saturday morning. People are asked to avoid Spring Street at West Washington Street and Ferndale Avenue until police finish their investigation at the scene. No information...
PETERSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Interstates#Virginia State Police#Violent Crime#I 664#State#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy