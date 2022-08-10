Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.

Virginia State Police say they responded around 9:15 p.m. to the I-664 northbound ramp to I-64 and found the victim with “serious but non life-threatening” injuries. He was taken to Riverside Regional for treatment.

Police say the victim wasn’t able to describe the suspect or vehicle, but the victim was heading north when the unknown suspect vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact State Police (757)- 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

