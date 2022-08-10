ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero cops honored

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Friday used her tent at the Illinois State Fair to honor four Springfield police officers, one of whom cracked a hit-and-run case in which a woman was seriously injured and her dog killed. The other three honored addressed mental health cases; for example, talking people out...
Where do babies come from? Five storks

The birth of a baby is exciting, but for two-month-old Corbin Sarsany of Springfield, it was a little too exciting. It was clear to Rhett Sarsany that his second child would not wait to get to the hospital on Father’s Day. He called 9-1-1 and both Springfield and Chatham fire departments showed up.
