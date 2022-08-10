Read full article on original website
Related
wdbr.com
Hero cops honored
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Friday used her tent at the Illinois State Fair to honor four Springfield police officers, one of whom cracked a hit-and-run case in which a woman was seriously injured and her dog killed. The other three honored addressed mental health cases; for example, talking people out...
wdbr.com
Where do babies come from? Five storks
The birth of a baby is exciting, but for two-month-old Corbin Sarsany of Springfield, it was a little too exciting. It was clear to Rhett Sarsany that his second child would not wait to get to the hospital on Father’s Day. He called 9-1-1 and both Springfield and Chatham fire departments showed up.
Comments / 0