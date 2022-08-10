ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Associated Press

Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9th against O's

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen lost his bid for a perfect game against the Baltimore Orioles when Jorge Mateo hit a leadoff double in the ninth inning Sunday. Mateo, who went 5 for 5 on Friday night, grounded the first pitch down the left-field line. Rasmussen received a pair of standing ovations from the announced crowd of 18,093; one after Mateo’s hit and another when he was pulled with one out and the Rays up 4-1. He waved as he made his way off the field. Rasmussen struck out Rougned Odor on a 2-2 pitch to end an eight-pitch at-bat for the second out in the eighth.
